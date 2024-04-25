Jesse Watters Asks Mike Johnson If He Has 'Nightmares' About Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jesse Watters on Wednesday asked House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) a prying question about the thorn in his side, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“Do you have nightmares about her?” the Fox News host asked the speaker.

“No, I don’t,” Johnson replied. “I don’t think about her at all.”

The moment came after Watters pressed Johnson on frustrations from some Republicans that he had worked with Democrats to pass a $96 billion aid package for U.S. allies including Ukraine.

“A lot of Republicans are mad at you, speaker. They’re very, very angry at you. You said you — they said you betrayed them,” Watters said.

Jesse Watters: Do you have nightmares about Marjorie Taylor Greene?



Speaker Mike Johnson: No, I don't. I don't think about her at all. pic.twitter.com/RIeD7yfSnj — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) April 25, 2024

Johnson called it “nonsense,” pointing to his party’s razor-thin majority in the House.

“We don’t have a functioning majority. When you can only lose one vote, if one person has a different idea — we don’t,” he said.

“So, it’s like a coalition government?” Watters asked.

“No, we’re trying to prevent that. We’re trying to keep the Republicans working together. And we’ve gotten better policy, better process, and we’re getting things done,” Johnson said.

He then offered a veiled swipe at Greene, who is threatening to file a motion to vacate Johnson’s speakership because he allowed the aid package to advance.

“But it’s very difficult when very individualistic, individual-minded Republicans don’t want to move together as a bloc,” he said.

“Is that Marjorie Taylor Greene?” Watters interrupted.

“I’m not going to name any names, Jesse. You know, you know who they are,” he replied.

After the aid package passed on Saturday, Greene told Fox News, “Mike Johnson’s speakership is over.” She vowed to initiate the effort to oust him, but days later, has not yet made a move.

If she does, she’ll likely face an uphill battle getting the votes she needs. Few Republicans have publicly expressed interest in ousting Johnson, and several Democrats have said they would not support such an attempt.

Only a handful of Democrats would need to step in to save Johnson’s job should the matter be put to a vote.

