New Jersey man charged with tying up 7-Eleven employee at knifepoint, robbing 2 locations

A New Jersey man is facing charges of kidnapping and robbery after tying up a 7-Eleven employee and stealing from two separate locations this month, the Bergen County prosecutor said Friday.

The first incident occurred on April 8, when Tymear Haskins, 23, of Wallington, allegedly gained entry to a 7-Eleven at 358 Main Ave., armed with a large knife.

Haskins reportedly “confronted an employee who was outside the store and had him convince his co-worker to open a locked side door,” prosecutors said. “Once inside the store, the suspect restrained one employee with a cord and ultimately confined the other employee to a back office. The suspect threatened to kill the worker if he didn’t comply.”

After fleeing the scene with roughly $2,300, Haskins turned up at another 7-Eleven location less than two weeks later, on April 17.

Armed again with a large knife, Haskins reportedly entered the store at 11-13 Central Ave., in Passaic, and demanded the employee hand him money from the cash register. He then fled the scene in what police later determined was a vehicle previously reported stolen in Paterson.

Haskins was brought into custody Thursday after Wallington Police and the Bergen County Special Investigations Squad located the vehicle at an apartment building where Haskins lived.

He was subsequently charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree armed robbery and four counts involving unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Haskins was remanded to Bergen County Jail, pending an initial court appearance in Hackensack.

Law enforcement on Friday also announced the arrest of 24-year-old Devon Delgado, of Lodi, and charged him with third-degree hindering for allegedly helping Haskins remove and dispose of the license plates from the stolen car. He was released on his own recognizance, prosecutors said.