Jennifer Garner Has No Plans On Dating Anytime Soon, Thank You Very Much

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially filed for divorce on April 13, even though they had been separated since 2015 (give or take a few will-they-won't-they-get-back-together moments). Now, Garner, 45, is adjusting to life as a single mother.

"It's time to focus on the future," a source close to Garner told People. "Jen has learned her relationship with Ben is better as friends and co-parents, and she is good with it now," the source said. "Time really did help put her in a better place."

For the couple, their biggest priority is their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. They both asked for joint custody and continue to co-parent effectively.

Since separating after 10 years of marriage, Ben had been living in the family's guest house; now. he's moved into a home close by. He even comes over for breakfast sometimes before the kids go to school.

"They want to be sure the kids are comfortable," another source close to both Garner and Affleck said to People. "It's all in step with what they've always said was the most important thing: their children."

As for dating, Jen is taking her time. "She will eventually, but it will be a while before she does," the insider told People. "She's certainly not jumping up and down and screaming, 'I'm single!' and planning dates. She still says Ben was the love of her life." (Cue hearts breaking across the country).

Not only is Jen focused on her own children, but on bettering the lives of children across the globe. She is a trustee and an ambassador for Save The Children, an organization that promotes children's rights and provides relief and support for kids in developing countries.

She even testified in front of Congress earlier this spring about the importance of early childhood education.

"She seems happy to be single and able to move forward," says the insider. "She has a very positive attitude about the future."

Sounds like Jen's doing juuust fine.

