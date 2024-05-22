Jefferson council to review cannabis operation options

May 22—JEFFERSON — Village Council had the first reading of an ordinance that would ban adult-use cannabis operators in the village until they can sift through a more complete look at the issue.

Council member Steve Febel said the ordinance will allow council to look more closely at the issue, and potentially put in policies the council is comfortable with in the future.

Council also voted to form a two-person council committee of Febel and Karen Roderick to review the best way to regulate potential cannabis stores in the village.

"What we need to do is put this in place and then do what we want to do," Febel said.

He said this is detailed in the Ohio Revised Code.

Council member Pasquale Martuccio asked several questions to better understand the plan.

"We are putting a lid on this until we can figure out what we want to do?" he asked

Febel responded by saying, "Yes."

"I think we all want to do what is right for the village," said mayor Jim Chiacchiero.

In other business:

—Council approved a two-person committee of Steve Sekanina and Kevin Orvos regarding the village handbook.

—Council approved the trade-in of a 2013 Ford 250 to help offset the purchase price of a 2023 Ford 250.

—Roderick said there are three movies scheduled at Giddings Park on June 14, July 12 and Aug. 16. She said the last movie will be shown after the traditional water battles.

—Roderick also said the village will host Safetytown July 30, 31 and Aug. 1.