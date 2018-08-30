Jeff Sessions Is Trump’s Most Effective Cabinet Member. He May Fire Him Anyway.

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump’s campaign against the Mueller investigation is looking more and more likely to end the tenure of a Cabinet member who ― despite the barrage of attacks from his boss ― has become the most effective member of the Trump administration.

Reporters’ pre-drafted stories about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ potential departure have been sitting on ice for over a year, ever since the president first began blaming Sessions for recusing himself from the Trump-Russia investigation ― one of the string of steps that led to special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment. But amid the extraordinary ongoing showdown between the president and the nation’s top law enforcement official, the 84th attorney general has actually been implementing the Trump agenda.

Critics and supporters alike agree that Sessions, in just 18 months in office, has transformed the Department of Justice to reflect the Trump administration’s priorities. A draft version of his master plan for DOJ emphasized cracking down on national security leaks, targeting the MS-13 gang and restoring the “rule of law” throughout the country. On immigration, he’s stepped up prosecutions for illegal border crossing, implemented the “zero tolerance” policy that led to family separations, put pressure on immigration judges to speed up cases with new precedents and a quota system, and restricted asylum for victims of domestic violence. He’s renewed a “tough on crime” approach, rolling back Obama-era sentencing changes, opposing broader sentencing reforms that had bipartisan support, and reversing course on an effort to reduce DOJ’s use of private prisons. He’s had DOJ backaway from investigations of policing practices. He’s constantly praising Trump’s agenda and he hasn’t gotten swept up in any big ethics probes.

There’s just that one big sticking point: Sessions’ refusal to interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation into the Trump campaign that the president repeatedly calls a “witch hunt.”

Trump has made very, very clear his frustration with Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation. The president’s unprecedented public attacks on his attorney general ― as “VERY weak,” as a betrayer ― have become almost routine.

Sessions’ supporters wish that Trump could see past his frustration with a man who was one of his earliest congressional backers during the 2016 campaign and look at the attorney general’s broader work.

“Jeff Sessions has probably been the most effective attorney general in the eyes of law enforcement in our nation’s history,” said National Sheriffs’ Association executive director Jonathan Thompson. “He’s done an enormous amount of work in a short period of time to bolster the rule of law and target the things that matter most to us, like high crime, violent crime, the drug addiction and opioid addiction issues.”

Thompson said it was “disappointing” that Trump has been so openly critical of the attorney general, who’s doing “the best job in the Cabinet” from the perspective of law enforcement and who Thompson said has their complete confidence. If Sessions is indeed shown the door after the midterm elections, Thompson said it would be the saddest day of his career.

Sessions’ critics, to their dismay, agree that his tenure has been remarkable efficient.

“There is no question that ― despite the humiliation that he’s enduring by Trump ― that he’s been able to do a lot of things to advance his anti-immigrant, anti-civil rights agenda. Maybe that’s why he’s putting up with the blows,” said Vanita Gupta, who ran DOJ’s civil rights division during the Obama administration.

“He has been in the Justice Department before, so he knows where the levers are. It feels sometimes like he has a checklist of everything the prior administration accomplished to advance civil rights that has served as a blueprint for him to undo,” said Gupta, who now heads the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Despite the barrage of attacks from his boss, “the attorney general has been able to effect a sea change at the Department of Justice in the year and a half he’s been at the helm,” said Ian Prior, who until recently was the No. 2 spokesperson for Sessions’ department.

“This attorney general came into an organization of 110,000 people ― without a lot of political appointees for a long time ― and was able to completely change the direction of the ship. Now you have this entire department focused on things like reducing violent crime, enforcing immigration laws, fighting the opioid crisis and protecting religious liberties and free speech on campus ― things that just really weren’t at the top of the list of the Obama Justice Department,” Prior said. “I would say he’s been the most effective member of the president’s Cabinet.”