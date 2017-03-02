Jeff Sessions' statements to Congress about Russia contacts

In a photo taken Feb. 28, 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, center, joined by other Trump Cabinet members Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, top, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, is greeted in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington prior to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign season, communications that spurred calls in Congress for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Statements by then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who were considering his nomination to be attorney general, in responses to questions about whether he or Donald Trump's team had contacts with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign:

Public testimony during questioning from Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.:

FRANKEN: OK. CNN has just published a story and I'm telling you this about a news story that's just been published. I'm not expecting you to know whether or not it's true or not. But CNN just published a story alleging that the intelligence community provided documents to the president-elect last week that included information that quote, "Russian operatives claimed to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump." These documents also allegedly say quote, "There was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump's surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government."

Now, again, I'm telling you this as it's coming out, so you know. But if it's true, it's obviously extremely serious and if there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?

SESSIONS: Sen. Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't have — did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it.

___

Written responses to questions from Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.:

QUESTION: Several of the president-elect's nominees or senior advisers have Russian ties. Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?

SESSIONS: No.

___

Sources: Senate Judiciary Committee, Department of Justice, Federal News Service