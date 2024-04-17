Jasper County to re-line and reinforce two culvert pipes on F-48

Apr. 17—Two culvert pipes along F-48 West in Jasper County have been approved for new, reinforced lining as opposed to an all out replacement, which the county engineer noted would be difficult. Both culverts are located along the first phase of the reconstruction project between Lambs Grove and the Baxter interchange.

Jasper County Engineer Michael Frietsch said the culverts would be difficult to replace considering the existing — and old — inlet structures are still underneath the pavement and are tied together. By lining it, contractors can essentially install a fiberglass "sock," pressurize it and then set it with UV lights.

Then contractors can use structural foam to fill in the inlets. Frietsch said the liner will create a pipe inside of the existing pipe. Which is good because if the original pipe fails or is compromised, the newly reinforced lining will have maintained its shape and will still be stronger than the actual pipe that is there today.

Secondary roads crews determined four other pipes along F-48 also needed assistance, but Frietsch said local teams can line the structures themselves using Snap-tite pipe. Plus, there are not existing inlets in them so they are a lot more straightforward than the other two.

"These two are going to take a little bit," Frietsch said.

The county received a $60,390 bid from Subsurface, Inc. Supervisors would go on to approve the bid in a 3-0 vote. Frietsch told them prior to the vote that secondary roads reached out to a few other companies but did not receive a response from them. Subsurface, Inc. has done similar work throughout Iowa.

"So we know this a tried-and-true method here," Frietsch said. "This is not something novel at all."

Frietsch said hiring a contractor was the best idea for the county, especially considering it is taking place during an active reconstruction of F-48.