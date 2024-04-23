Jared Young’s Better Party submits enough signatures to be on 2024 Missouri ballots

U.S. Senate candidate Jared Young and U.S. House candidate Blake Ashby submit the necessary signatures for the Better Party to gain ballot access in 2024.

The Better Party, founded by U.S. Senate candidate Jared Young, submitted more than 25,000 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office on Friday.

“The biggest barrier for an independent candidate is getting on the ballot, and so we've accomplished that today,” Young said. “It took a lot of resources and a lot of time, but we're here and from now on, we know, this box is checked, and we can just focus on getting our message out.”

The party needed at least 10,000 verified signatures to gain ballot access for its candidates this year. Along with Young as the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate, Blake Ashby, a former city councilman in the city of Ferguson, is running under the party’s label for the state’s U.S. House seat in the 1st Congressional District.

“One of the challenges for our country is it seems to me that both of the parties are becoming more and more extreme,” Ashby said. “The angriest voices are the loudest voices, and they've been pulling both of the parties away from the middle.”

Both Young and Ashby stand behind the message of the Better Party, which hopes to reintroduce dignity and respect for all to politics, including political opponents, and fair consideration of all political ideas, no matter what side of the aisle they originate on.

Anyone running under the Better Party banner must commit to these ideals, as well as rejecting the idea that “the ends justify the means.”

U.S. Senate candidate Jared Young and U.S. House candidate Blake Ashby confer before the two submit the necessary signatures to put the Better Party on the 2024 ballot.

“Compromise has become a dirty word in our politics right now. Too many of our politicians view politics as a zero sum game, almost as a battle between good and evil, and the other side is always evil, and so any compromise then becomes letting evil win,” Ashby said. “That is not the way of the world. Compromise is not evil. The middle is where we need to be. We need to get back to talking to Americans that not only love our country, but love each other.”

Forty-three percent of Missouri voters do not claim affiliation with either the Republican or Democratic parties, while 33% identify as Republican and 27% identify as Democrat, according to a survey of 524 likely general election voters in Missouri conducted by Y2 Analytics from May 24-30, 2023.

This same poll found that 70% of all voters in the state would consider supporting an independent or third-party candidate in the 2024 U.S. Senate race, while 64% of Missouri voters think that the two major parties do such a dismal job representing Americans that a third option is necessary.

“There's just a universal positive reaction to the message that what the two parties are producing is not up to snuff right now,” Young said. “People are frustrated, they're discouraged. The idea of creating some other method for them to have more options on the ballot really resonated with people, so it wasn't hard to get people to sign.”

U.S. Senate candidate Jared Young is running for office as part of the Better Party, which was founded by Young to reflect the interests of moderate independents seeking more respect and consideration of all ideas in politics.

If Young receives 2% or more of the popular vote in the coming election, the Better Party will be guaranteed ballot access in the next two election cycles.

“For me and for Blake, it's not just about, can we win this time around?” Young said. “It's about establishing this party that will provide more options for Missourians moving forward.”

While there have been several alternative parties in Missouri over the years, including the Libertarians, the Green Party and the Constitution Party, Young says that what sets the Better Party apart from them all is its broad appeal to a large swath of the population, rather than a minority of voters with distinct ideological viewpoints.

“The Better Party is intended to be a party that represents that moderate majority,” Young said. “The candidates that we're recruiting or have recruited are people that have relatively moderate views and don't have a specific side of the aisle that they're on, but they're just really committed to an approach to problem solving and an approach to doing politics.”

