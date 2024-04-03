Japan issues tsunami warning after massive earthquake rocks Taiwan

Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines have issued tsunami warnings after a massive earthquake hit Taiwan Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said tsunami warnings are in effect for coastal regions of the country.

Taiwan experienced a 7.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:58 a.m. on Apr. 3, 2024. The depth was about 35 kilometers, or 21 miles, The Associated Press reported.

JMA said slight sea level changes had been detected on the southern side of Japan.

It advised residents in areas around Okinawa Island, Miyakojima Island and Yaeyama Island to immediately evacuate, warning that waves could reach 9.8 ft high.

“Tsunami waves are approaching the coasts. Evacuate as quickly as possible. Waves can hit repeatedly. Continue to evacuate until all warnings are lifted,” JAM said, first reported by Al Jazeera.

The Philippines’ seismology agency said coastal areas are expected to experience high tsunami waves, the outlet reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.