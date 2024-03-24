James Feil: Gains in third-quarter reading show Manitowoc Public School District is 'back on track'

Manitowoc Public School District teachers and students have done it again! Based on preliminary third-quarter reading scores, we have another record-breaking quarter in the increased number of students reading at grade level. While one would expect 100% of students reading at grade level, that was not the case a year ago. Only 30% of MPSD students could read at grade level, 70% below. Like many other districts in the state, we had a reading crisis. Unlike others, we did something about it.

The State of Wisconsin is now attempting to jump-start the rest of the state with a new literacy law, Act 20. While the implementation is still in the formative stages, MPSD is well on its way to recovering and regaining its status as a top-tier achieving and succeeding school district. Yet, many are still questioning MPSD’s ability to improve at such a fast pace. Every reported success story draws skepticism and criticism.

Even faculty and staff still have questions regarding our direction. Survey data suggest a disillusioned and disheartened faculty and staff. Why is this? Change is hard, and there has been a lot of it. We have looked at most areas of the curriculum, created a cycle of review, created a platform for the community to view the curriculum, AND made sure our teaching staff has the materials needed to teach. In addition, we added interim assessments for our preschool through 12th-grade students.

This is a miraculous feat for one district in one year. It also takes a toll when attention is laser-focused on student academic achievement. I only know that we need a highly skilled and caring faculty to succeed in the goal of high achievement and success for ALL.

The immediacy of our actions, while necessary, came at a cost. We didn’t take the time to build understanding and support. Unfortunately, the urgency of the crisis required immediate and decisive action. It also needed a comprehensive solution, as this was more than a reading crisis. Throughout this year, I have worked hard with departments to create the systems, consistency and accountability a district needs to be high-performing. Our faculty and students deserved this focus.

We are now at a crossroads with arrows pointing in different directions. While some may want to return to the comfort of the past, we know what that path leads to for our children. The data are clear. The current path also has clear data; while the road is less traveled, it leads us in the right direction.

Let's stay with our achievement plan while mending fences and rebuilding relationships. We are back on track and backing it up with remarkable results. Let us focus on the best education every child and parent wants and expects, which is our common goal.

It is time to take back our local schools and empower our teachers with the resources and support to finish what they started: high academic achievement for ALL STUDENTS. Focusing on how we are different will divide us. Focusing on what we have in common will unite us. I invite all MPSD stakeholders to reengage and reconnect. Your input matters; your voice counts! Together, we can, and together, we will ensure the SUCCESS of ALL.

