Desperate James Comer Is Still Trying to Make Impeachment Happen

James Comer just can’t let his Biden impeachment dream die.

The House Oversight Committee chair tried to make the case that “impeachment’s still on the table” Wednesday morning, during an interview on Fox Business. Comer insisted to host Maria Baritromo that the committee’s probe into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter “is a very serious investigation.”

“Impeachment’s still on the table. There’s still an overwhelming majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives that agree with me that Joe Biden has committed impeachable offenses,” Comer said.

"Impeachment is still on the table" -- James Comer to Maria Bartiromo, adding that he hopes the next Trump administration will hold the Bidens accountable pic.twitter.com/3m8Knk2Scz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2024

This flies in the face of actual facts: All of the committee’s efforts have fallen flat, with House Republicans failing to produce any concrete evidence. Witness after witness has either said that they don’t have proof or been proven to be making things up.



One such witness, Alexander Smirnov, was indicted for lying to the FBI, which Comer claimed was a “deep state conspiracy.” As if this wasn’t damaging enough, Smirnov reportedly later admitted that he has ties to Russian intelligence.

What’s more, many Republicans have begun to back away from the impeachment effort, with some pointing to the fact that they likely do not have the votes to pass articles of impeachment.

Comer has been the main Republican spearheading the investigation into the Bidens. But even he doesn’t seem to be taking the investigation seriously. The Kentucky Republican didn’t even stay for Hunter Biden’s full deposition before the committee in February, and just last week, he seemed to admit defeat on impeachment efforts, saying that the Biden investigation’s new goal was criminal referrals.

But Comer now claims that these referrals would be a step toward impeachment. Such referrals are nonbinding, and the Justice Department is unlikely to choose to pursue them. But no worries: Comer has a plan for the long term. He told Bartiromo that “hopefully in a year, we will have a Department of Justice that can hold [the Bidens] accountable,” alluding to a victory by Donald Trump in November.

Since it seems unlikely that Republicans will impeach Biden while he is still in office, it appears that all the evidence they have presented only adds up to an effort to weaken the president’s image before November’s presidential election.