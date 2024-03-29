James Carville Says Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could Spell Trouble For Trump In November

James Carville argued that independent candidate and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign could be bad news for former President Donald Trump in November.

“I actually think Bobby Kennedy might hurt Trump more than he hurts Biden,” said the longtime Democratic strategist in an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” Thursday.

Melber pointed to a Politico Playbook entry that described people agreeing that Kennedy is a “spoiler” but what “they don’t quite agree on is whose campaign his candidacy is spoiling.”

Kennedy, in a speech where he named attorney Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential pick this week, called himself “a spoiler for President Biden and for President Trump.”

The conspiracy theorist is averaging over 12 percent in national polls, according to RealClearPolling.

Carville argued that there’s a certain percentage of people in the country who are going “Just F the whole thing” toward the election.

“And Biden is not gonna get any of the ‘F it all’ vote, okay?” the Democratic strategist said.

“Now what worries me is Cornel West and Jill Stein ‘cause they’re going to get some of the ‘F it all’ vote, too.”

He later added that “the big question” is the No Labels candidate as the third-party group looks to find its presidential candidate.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, an ex-Trump ally turned harsh critic who ripped the former president during his failed 2024 GOP bid, announced that he won’t run as a third-party candidate with No Labels on Wednesday.

“I think No Labels with certain candidates would help Donald Trump pretty clearly, yes,” Carville said.

H/T: Mediaite

