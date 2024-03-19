Jame McCall has resigned as Manitowoc schools assistant superintendent. Here's what we know.

MANITOWOC — Jame McCall has resigned from her post as assistant superintendent for the Manitowoc Public School District. Her last day will be May 30.

Her letter to Superintendent James Feil announcing her resignation is dated March 12. She also emailed MPSD staff about her resignation March 15.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank you for the opportunity to work for the Manitowoc Public Schools," McCall wrote in her resignation letter to Feil. "Together in the short year-and-a-half, we have worked to ensure there is a viable curriculum including assessment cycles, and a budget that is aligned with adoptions needed."

She wrote that she considered the implementation of Success For All school reform model as one of her greatest accomplishments with the school and assured that she would complete her assigned tasks by the time she leaves in May.

"Again, I thank you for the opportunity to support the children and staff of the MPSD. It is with a sense of accomplishment that I am resigning my position to return my full attention to my family," she wrote.

News of her resignation comes just two weeks prior to the April 2 election in which two school board members — Stacey Soeldner and Kerry Trask — are running for reelection against two challengers — Basil Buchko Jr. and Keith Shaw.

McCall was brought on for the newly created assistant superintendent position in November 2022, one month after Feil was offered his current position. She had previously worked as an associate superintendent of student services for the Traverse Area Public Schools in Michigan until she retired in 2020.

Her time with the Manitowoc school district has been marked by her efforts to establish Success For All as a whole school reform with the goal to raise literacy scores.

According to Feil, students saw a 10% cumulative average growth in student reading proficiency over the first two quarterly assessments of the year. Those data were taken through internal assessments implemented with the introduction of Success For All.

James Feil

Success For All was adopted by the MPSD for the 2023-2024 school year, a decision that was finalized by the MPSD Board of Education only two months after McCall was hired.

The change was made in hopes to raise student reading scores. According to the Wisconsin DPI's data from the 2023 state Forward exam, approximately 27.9% of Manitowoc students in grades 3-8 were deemed proficient or better in language arts. Statewide, 39.2% of students were proficient or better in language arts.

Under Act 20, which was enacted in July 2023 and limits schools in which literacy curriculums they are able to use, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction must recommend early literacy curriculums. Local schools who use those recommended curriculums are then eligible for a partial reimbursement grant.

Success For All was not one of the 11 programs on the list of recommended early literacy curriculums for 2024-2025, which was published Feb. 19.

On March 5, Feil petitioned the DPI's Early Literacy Curriculum Council to include Success For All on the list of recommended curriculums for Wisconsin.

In a news release, Feil wrote that he believes Success For All meets the requirements set in Act 20.

"Students will soon be taking the annual state Forward Exams in reading/English Language Arts and mathematics, and MPSD believes SFA will move the needle on the district's reading proficiency," he wrote.

The MPSD school board decision to move forward with Success For All as a reading curriculum was made five months before Act 20 was enacted.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jame McCall resigns