With Jake LaTurner leaving Congress, which Kansas Republicans might run to replace him?

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner has decided to leave Congress, opening up a seat in a Republican-leaning district.

But who will replace him?

"The Kansas Republican Party was surprised to hear that Congressman LaTurner announced he wasn't running again," said Kansas Republican Party chairman Mike Brown. "This came as a surprise to many in the state of Kansas. The movement around replacing him at the next election cycle has already begun in earnest."

LaTurner, a Topeka Republican, announced Thursday that he won't seek reelection in 2024. With only about a month and a half before the filing deadline, there isn't much time for potential candidates to consider running, seek endorsement and raise money from donors.

Likewise, Democrats don't currently have a candidate. While Eli Woody previously announced he would challenge LaTurner, he suspended his congressional campaign last month and announced he was instead running for the Kansas Legislature.

"It's an important position, but it's also a very big one for a Republican who is ambitious," said Washburn University political science professor Bob Beatty. "So it's a big deal."

He said, "It's a wide open field."

"I would think every state legislator in the district should give it some thought. Because that's a common ground in which to run from," Beatty said, adding, "I do believe every Republican legislator in the district should be on the list, even if they say that's ridiculous."

Beatty said the short timeframe advantages candidates with high name recognition — such as Kris Kobach, Derek Schmidt or Vicki Schmidt — or the ability to self-finance a primary race, like when Bob Hamilton ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

"A lot depends on if a big name gets in, a big name or two, given the short timeframe," he said. "Which will make it very interesting to see. If they don't, you could have 2018 again."

In 2018, several state legislators ran, but none won. Political newcomer and one-term congressman Steve Watkins won, and then was primaried by LaTurner in 2020 amid Watkins' scandals.

"There are going to be some Republicans that may encourage a well-known Republican to run to avoid what happened in 2018," Beatty said.

Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt could run for U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner's seat if he opts to leave the private sector.

Derek Schmidt

If former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt entered the race, he would likely be a top contender.

Someone close to Schmidt said he "is aware of the interest regarding him in the 2nd District. And that he firmly believes the 2nd District needs to continue with strong Republican leadership in 2024."

Schmidt is a also a former state senator from Independence. He lost to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

He has since entered the private sector, joining national law firm Husch Blackwell.

Jeff Kahrs

An internal candidate from LaTurner's staff could make a run.

That is the case with Jeff Kahrs, who is is believed to be considering a run.

Kahrs is the district director and a senior adviser for LaTurner and lives in Topeka.

He previously worked as regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump, as deputy secretary and chief of staff at the Kansas Department for Children and Families under former Gov. Sam Brownback, was chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Todd Tiahrt and clerked for former Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Holmes.

Caryn Tyson

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, may run for U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner's seat, she told The Capital-Journal.

State Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, could make another run for higher office.

She ran for the seat in 2018, coming in second to Steve Watkins in a seven-way primary. Tyson also likely built more name recognition during her 2022 campaign for state treasurer, where she narrowly lost in the Republican primary.

"We are going to take a serious look at running for the seat," Tyson said in a text. "Currently, I am working on one of the largest tax relief packages ever in Kansas and it is in jeopardy because the Governor is threatening to veto it. The income, property, and sales tax cuts passed with bipartisan support and is sustainable with almost $4 billion in the state coffers.

"In the words of Senator Dole, 'The purpose of a tax cut is to leave more money where it belongs; in the hands of the hard working men and working women who earned it in the first place.'"

Dennis Pyle

Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, is a possible candidate for U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner's seat.

State Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, also ran in 2018.

He was a distant fifth in that seven-way primary.

Pyle also built up more name recognition during his 2022 campaign for governor as an independent, positioning himself to the political right of Schmidt. While Pyle has since rejoined the Republican Party, he may have a harder time finding support among primary voters if they blame him for Schmidt's loss.

Chris Croft

Rep. Chris Croft, R-Overland Park, could be a candidate for U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner's seat.

House Majority Leader Chris Croft, R-Overland Park, could be a potential candidate who currently lives outside the district.

"I would like to thank everyone for the calls and messages this afternoon encouraging me to run for the newly open Second Congressional District," he said in a statement. "We need to continue the conservative leadership of Congressman LaTurner and put forward the strongest candidate to win in November.

"Republicans need a candidate who has proven they can win the tough battles and has the fundraising prowess to quickly assemble the funds needed to keep this seat in GOP hands.

"I have dedicated my life to public service with 30 years of military service, two deployments to the Middle East, and six years in the legislature. Connie and I are prayerfully considering whether or not a run for Congress would be the best way to continue that public service and fight for conservative wins for Kansas."

Vicki Schmidt

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, R-Topeka, would have good name recognition if she chose to run for U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner's seat.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, R-Topeka, could be a big name from the moderate wing of the party.

In the last statewide election cycle in 2022, Schmidt got the most votes of any candidate on the ballot.

"That's a huge name," Beatty said. "The biggest question for Vicki Schmidt is whether she'd want to go to Washington, D.C."

Kris Kobach

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, R-Lecompton, isn't going to run for U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner's seat, said his spokesperson.

He isn't going to run, but Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach would likely have the most name recognition of any potential GOP primary candidate.

"The attorney general has no interest in running for the second district congressional seat," said his spokesperson, Danedri Herbert, in a text.

Kobach previously ran for Congress, coming in second to Roger Marshall in the 2020 GOP primary for U.S. Senate. He also ran for governor in 2018, and previously served as secretary of state. If he wanted to run, Kobach wouldn't have to risk losing his current job, as the attorney general isn't up for reelection until 2026.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Who will run to replace Kansas Republican Jake LaTurner in Congress?