Jacksonville police make second arrest in Galloway Park shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The Jacksonville Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with a shooting at a park that left two people injured Tuesday night.

Authorities said Kenell Scott of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting.

On Tuesday night, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the park around 7:24 p.m. in reference to a shooting and, when they arrived, said they found two people who had been shot. Authorities said they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said detectives learned on Wednesday that the suspect vehicle from the shooting had been seen near the 6000 block of Highway 161. Detectives said they arrived at the home and found the vehicle. They said Scott then exited the home and he was taken into custody.

Scott is facing several charges, including 36 counts of terroristic act, two counts of first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, felon in possession of firearms, unlawful use of a communication device, four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of aggravated assault.

Police also said they arrested Wayne Lee Jr. on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

JPD officials said this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-3191 or after hours at 501-985-2802.

