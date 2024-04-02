Jackson County confirms ransomware attack that will keep some departments offline

Jackson County’s assessment, collections and recorder of deeds offices will be closed Wednesday and perhaps the rest of the week due to a ransomware attack discovered Tuesday by the county’s informational technology department.

Other county systems were unaffected and taxpayers’ data was not compromised, the county said.

County officials confirmed late Tuesday that computer problems detected earlier in the day were from a cyber attack, which is when bad actors seize control of computer systems and demand a ransom before they relinquish that control.

The systems affected included those handling tax payment and searches for online property data, marriage licenses and searches for inmates at the county detention center.

The FBI, federal Department of Homeland Security, Missouri Highway Patrol and the county sheriff’s office were all assisting in the investigation to learn who was behind the attack.

“The swift action taken by our staff today highlights the resilience and preparedness of our staff,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said in a prepared statement. “I am particularly proud of our Information Technology Department for their decisive response in protecting our systems and minimizing damage.”