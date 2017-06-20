Jackie Kennedy’s Virginia Childhood Home is For Sale

What a place to call home. Before she was Jacqueline Kennedy, First Lady of the United States, Jacqueline Bouvier was just a young girl growing up on the banks of the Potomac River in a small town in Virginia. Now the home she grew up in is up for sale, giving homebuyers the chance to purchase a slice of American history. The gorgeous Georgian-style mansion, known as Merrywood, sits in the affluent suburb of McLean, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. The nine-bedroom home with views of the river is on the market for a whopping $49.5 million, the most expensive property for sale in the region, according to Curbed. There’s no doubt that at least a portion of that price tag is due to the home’s illustrious heritage, but it’s also a downright jaw-dropping piece of real estate. Merrywood was built in 1919 and Bouvier moved in when her mother married the home’s owner, Standard Oil heir Hugh D. Auchincloss. The 23,000 square-foot brick-and-limestone home has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a wine cellar, formal dining room, and several common rooms spread across its four stories. The extensive grounds feature rolling lawns, formal gardens, garden rooms, as well as a swimming pool, tennis court, and a pavilion that houses an indoor lap pool, gym, and changing rooms. It’s easy to understand why Bouvier enjoyed her time at the home, as she wrote in 1944, according to Town & Country: “I always love it so at Merrywood—so peaceful . . . with the river and those great steep hills.” The home currently belongs to America Online co-founder Steve Case and his wife Jean, the chairman of the National Geographic Society, who purchased it in 2005 for $24.5 million, a record for the region at the time, the Wall Street Journal reports. Scroll down to see more of this beautiful Georgian.