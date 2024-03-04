J.D. Vance's Threat To Anti-Trumpers Receives The Mother Of All Reminders

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) boasted on X (formerly Twitter) about having a “long memory” as he warned colleagues against attacking Donald Trump.

But Vance’s post immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons, seeing as it conveniently ignored his own past trashing of the former president.

“If you’re fighting Trump and his endorsed candidates politically today, don’t ask my help in a year with your legislation or your pet projects,” the “Hillbilly Elegy” author warned.

A reader-added community note was soon added to the post.

I have a long memory. If you’re fighting Trump and his endorsed candidates politically today, don’t ask for my help in a year with your legislation or your pet projects. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 2, 2024

“Vance has publicly called Trump an ‘idiot,’ ‘reprehensible’ and ‘noxious,’” it recalled. “In Facebook messages, Vance wrote ‘I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad… or that he’s America’s Hitler.’”

Indeed, Vance was a fierce critic of Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

He called himself a “Never Trump guy” who “will never vote for Trump.”

Trump’s policies, meanwhile, ranged from “immoral to absurd,” he added at the time.

Vance later went full MAGA with his 2022 run for Senate, though.

Trump rewarded him with an endorsement.

The community note here is just https://t.co/d5gXkYASPVpic.twitter.com/C3lUTD0QlF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 3, 2024

Apparently your memory sucks. pic.twitter.com/KWXTXwpiFp — Jim James (@yamesyim) March 2, 2024

can’t tell if this post is more sad because it ignores vance’s past strident criticism of trump or because the people of ohio appear less important than what political side you’re on today. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 3, 2024

Remember when you were actively against Trump? I do. What changed? — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) March 2, 2024

Does your long memory include this? pic.twitter.com/9noogipEib — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 2, 2024

