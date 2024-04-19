I've visited all 50 states solo. These are the 8 places I'd pick for a relaxing, low-key vacation.

I've found lots of spots in the US for a relaxing getaway. Emily Hart

After traveling solo to all 50 US states, I've found some great places to relax and unwind.

I love visiting coastal towns in California, Oregon, and Maine.

I also enjoy disconnecting in Taos, New Mexico, and Homer, Alaska.

Over the past decade, I've traveled to all 50 US states and spent time in tons of major cities and small towns. I've also driven solo across the country several times, stopping in some of the most unique and beautiful places the United States has to offer.

Although I love finding a heart-pumping adventure or bustling city to explore, there's nothing quite like a getaway meant for relaxation. Turns out I'm not alone in this thought, as more and more travelers gravitate toward relaxing getaways.

Although relaxation can sometimes be more of a state of mind than a physical place, some destinations I've visited have made it easier to embrace a low-key and laid-back attitude than others.

Here are eight places I'd recommend for a relaxing getaway.

California's Sonoma Coast is more tranquil than the state's touristy areas.

California's Sonoma Coast is beautiful and serene. Emily Hart

California's Sonoma Coast is home to some of the state's most dramatic scenery. With towering cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, rolling hills covered in vineyards, and ancient redwood forests, this is where I love to visit to simply immerse myself in nature.

Unlike the more touristy areas in Southern California, the beaches here are generally less crowded and more peaceful. I love to drive the coast to lunch in Bodega Bay, relax on the sand at Goat Rock Beach while listening to the sound of the waves, and enjoy the fresh ocean air.

Taos, New Mexico, is the perfect spot to unwind.

I love spending time in Taos, New Mexico. Emily Hart

Taos, a small historic town in northern New Mexico, is the spot I always return to for a relaxing and low-key getaway.

Nestled amid the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Taos has some of the most breathtaking landscapes I've ever encountered and is the perfect spot to watch a sunrise or sunset.

I love spending a few nights in a short-term rental or a vintage camper reading, relaxing, and visiting nearby hot springs and art galleries.

It's easy to disconnect in Homer, Alaska.

Homer, Alaska is located on the tip of the Kenai Peninsula. Emily Hart

Nestled on the tip of the Kenai Peninsula, Homer, Alaska, feels very peaceful and low-key.

The majestic mountains, glaciers peeking out in the distance, and stunning coastline dotted with islands make Homer visually stunning, with a charming downtown and opportunities to explore.

There are many outdoor-adventure opportunities here, but visitors can just as easily have a slower-paced vacation and truly disconnect.

Spend time exploring the coastline, take a scenic boat tour, and savor the local seafood — all with a tranquil view.

Pacific City, Oregon, offers a laid-back vibe with local shops, art galleries, and cafés.

Pacific City is my favorite spot on the Oregon Coast. Emily Hart

The Oregon Coast, as a whole, is the perfect destination for a relaxing, low-key getaway, but one of my favorite spots is Pacific City.

This quaint spot with a laid-back vibe has lots of local shops, art galleries, friendly cafés, and local restaurants to keep me busy between trips to the magnificent coastline.

Home to Haystack Rock and the stunning Cape Kiwanda scenic headland, you don't have to go far to find the natural beauty. Many hotels and rentals in the area even offer ocean views.

Lake Toxaway is North Carolina's private hidden gem.

Access to Lake Toxaway is limited to homeowners, short-term renters, and guests at The Greystone Inn. Emily Hart

Located in North Carolina, Lake Toxaway is one of the most beautiful places you likely haven't heard of.

The stunning lake, surrounded by lush forests and rolling hills, is a true respite. With access granted only to homeowners, short-term renters, and guests at The Greystone Inn, the lake offers exceptional opportunities for rest.

Although there are opportunities for hiking, biking, and water sports, the beauty of Lake Toxaway is that you can do as much or as little as you please.

Avila Beach, California, is the perfect escape from California's big cities.

Avila Beach, California, is the picture of relaxation. Emily Hart

Avila Beach is my favorite spot in Central California. Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, this community is the picture of relaxation.

The quaint enclave is an escape from California's big cities and offers a relaxed vibe and friendly atmosphere. Explore local shops and galleries, grab a cup of coffee and a pastry at a waterfront café, or indulge in fresh seafood at a harborside restaurant — all at a leisurely pace.

Avila Beach also has hot springs and wineries nearby, which make the perfect additions to any low-key getaway.

Carefree, Arizona, offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Carefree, Arizona, sits at the edge of the Sonoran Desert. Emily Hart

With a name like Carefree, it's no surprise you'll find low-key tranquility in this Arizona town. Offering a unique combination of desert beauty, wellness opportunities, and proximity to the Phoenix metro area, it is the perfect place to unwind.

Carefree sits at the edge of the Sonoran Desert, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, and has become a hub for wellness seekers.

Several well-known wellness resorts and spas are located either in town or nearby, offering amenities and opportunities for rest and relaxation.

Take a scenic hike through McDowell Sonoran Preserve, or simply relax by the pool at your resort, soaking up the Arizona sunshine.

Coastal Maine offers a breathtaking and relaxing escape.

I love spending time in Maine's picturesque costal towns. Emily Hart

No list of relaxing getaways would be complete without Coastal Maine. The rugged coastline of Maine, with its rocky cliffs, sandy beaches, and quaint harbor villages, offers a genuinely breathtaking and relaxing escape.

With many hidden coves and less-frequented stretches of sand, it's easy to find your own peaceful spot to soak up the sun, listen to the rhythm of the waves, and truly unwind.

Before a leisurely stroll along the coast, spend your days visiting the picturesque towns dotting the coastline and savoring fresh seafood and lobster rolls.

Read the original article on Business Insider