I've traveled to 9 out of 10 countries in Southeast Asia. Here are the 5 biggest mistakes I made along the way.

I've traveled solo to nine countries in Southeast Asia.

I've made many mistakes, from traveling during monsoon season to forgetting to bring enough cash.

Travelers should make sure they plan ahead and research each country's culture.

Over the last two years, my journey as a travel enthusiast and Business Insider's travel reporter in Singapore has brought me to almost every country in Southeast Asia.

In total, there are 10 countries in Southeast Asia, and I've traveled to nine of them — Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei. Myanmar remains the only country in the region I have not visited, and while I am keen to explore it, I have held off on visiting because of the country's ongoing civil war.

I've watched the sun rise in Angkor Wat in Cambodia and cared for elephants in Chiang Mai, Thailand. I've explored the Bornean jungle in Brunei and crawled the Cu Chi Tunnels in southern Vietnam.

But it hasn't always been easy. I've made several mistakes traveling across the region, especially as a solo traveler. Here are five mistakes I made and how to avoid them.

1. Going during monsoon season and not planning for the weather.

Bangkok during the monsoon season. Marielle Descalsota

In July, I traveled to Thailand on a reporting trip to cover the budding cannabis industry. There, I was met with heavy rain nearly every day. In Bangkok, I was staying in a hostel in Chakkrawat, a district with narrow, meandering streets, which made it difficult to walk anywhere in the pouring rain.

I didn't plan for the weather, so I didn't have an umbrella or poncho with me and had to rush to get one at the last minute. I also had a packed itinerary with a lot of travel between meetings, which was a hassle in the constant downpour.

Before traveling to Southeast Asia, make sure to avoid two seasons — the monsoon season, which often comes with strong typhoons in countries like the Philippines, and the burning season, where farmers burn land for fertile soil. This is a common occurrence in countries like Laos, Thailand, and the island of Borneo, which is shared between Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

When I traveled to Laos in April last year during the burning season, most of my plans — including a hot air balloon ride — were canceled because of the thick smog. I also didn't have an N95 mask with me, and I ended up with a sore throat.

If you do plan to come during these seasons, make sure to pack accordingly and plan a flexible schedule.

2. Traveling during Ramadan and expecting the same practices everywhere.

The Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Brunei. Marielle Descalsota/Business Insider

Having grown up in Singapore, I'm familiar with the practices during Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, where they fast for most of the day. I studied Malay for seven years, and in school, I often fasted with my Muslim classmates and ate only in private.

Still, in many cities in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, non-Muslims are free to dine in public, so long as they do so respectfully. But on my trip to Brunei in April — at the height of the burning season and in the middle of Ramadan — there were more practices I needed to observe.

Most restaurants were closed, and diners weren't allowed to eat there even if they were open — only take-out was allowed. Eating in public was a major faux pas even for non-Muslims, and if you want to drink some water, you can only do so when nobody is around.

It wasn't easy, especially as Brunei was sweltering at 100 degrees Fahrenheit on some days. I made do by returning to the hotel for lunch and grabbing a big dinner with the locals at the night market after they had broken their fast.

3. Not packing enough modest outfits when visiting temples and mosques.

The author in Angkor Wat, Cambodia. Marielle Descalsota/Business Insider

Southeast Asia is pretty liberal, and you can wear whatever you want in many places. In popular destinations like Phuket, Thailand, and Bali, Indonesia, lots of tourists walk around in bikini tops and shorts, and locals mostly tolerate it.

But there are certain places you do need to cover up, like places of worship, which include temples and mosques. When I visited Angkor Wat — the famed temple complex in Cambodia — in February last year, I found some tourists being told off by the local tour guides for wearing shorts and tank tops — "Tomb Raider" style.

I've learned to err on the right side of caution and bring a sarong wherever I go. It's an easy way to cover up and make an outfit more modest when you need to.

4. Forgetting to pack medication, especially when I plan to eat street food.

Thai food sold in Bangkok. Marielle Descalsota/Business Insider

Southeast Asia has some of the world's most flavorful food. In every country, you can find food that is cheap and delicious, and that includes Singapore, the world's most expensive city. In countries like Malaysia and Vietnam, street food dishes can cost as little as a dollar.

I eat mostly street food when I travel in Southeast Asia, so medicine for tummy-related illnesses is a must. I've only gotten sick twice from eating street food — and it was the same dish both times— and unfortunately, those were the few times I didn't have medicine with me.

I'm a pretty adventurous eater. I've eaten everything from pufferfish stew to frog porridge and dishes made with intestines off the street. I've learned to wash the utensils provided before digging in and make sure the food is cooked to order and heated up before being served.

5. Relying on my card and not bringing enough cash with me.

The Café Apartments in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Marielle Descalsota/Business Insider

In Singapore, I don't really use cash and often use Apple Pay, mobile payments, and cards. But I've found that many stores in other countries in Southeast Asia only accept cash.

For example, on my third trip to Vietnam, I spent an hour trying to make payment via bank transfer after the staff at a luxury perfume shop — which was selling items priced upwards of $200 — informed me at the last minute that they didn't accept card or contactless payment.

I've also found the majority of street vendors in the region only accept mobile payment — which is limited to local banks — or cash. I've learned to change a considerable amount of money before leaving the airport and keep whatever I didn't use for my next trip.

Read the original article on Business Insider