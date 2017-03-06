Ivanka Trump Returns To Washington After Ends Mar-A-Lago Trip

Last week, President Donald Trump's oldest daughter went for a private tour of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum without her father.

Ivanka Trump and the first family returned to Washington to resume their duties at the White House after spending time at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. President Donald Trump's oldest daughter shared a cute of her three children on Instagram Sunday after spending a relaxing weekend at the "Winter White House."

In the photo, Ivanka and Jared Kushner's children dressed in matching patriotic outfits while at the Mar-a-Lago estate's croquet course.

On Friday, the Kushner children got their first ride on an Air Force One helicopter with their grandfather during their visit to the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

During the latest visit to Florida, the president and Ivanka visited an Orlando religious school, along with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Kushner, and Marco Rubio. Ivanka has been carrying out ceremonial responsibilities in the White House since her father took office on Jan. 21, while the first lady Melania Trump continued to live in New York with her 10-year-old son Barron until he finishes the school year.

Last week, Ivanka went for a private tour of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum without her father, who is considering his own visit. She was accompanied by her mother-and-father-in-law, Charles and Seryl Kushner.

The 35-year-old socialite helped her father through his presidential campaigns and is touted as her father’s favorite child. Ivanka has an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After her father won the elections, Ivanka and Kushner moved to Washington D.C., amid rumors that the two could be taking key positions in the Trump White House.

“[Ivanka] is very, very trusted by me. She has great real-estate instincts and great political instincts,” Trump said about his daughter had earlier said, according to New York Times.

Last month, Trump officially renamed the White House's Office of the First Lady to the Office of the First Family, giving rise to speculation that daughter Ivanka and his wife, Melania, will both have dual administration roles.

