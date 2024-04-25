ISU trustees to meet Friday to approve pact with next president

Apr. 25—The Indiana State University board of trustees will conduct a special meeting at 10 a.m. Friday to approve the employment agreement for Michael Godard, who will be the university's 13th president.

The meeting will take place in the State Room at Tirey Hall and electronically via Zoom.

The meeting will take place both in person and via Zoom at:

https://indstate-edu.zoom.us/j/99949891799

Godard has been provost at Southeast Missouri State University.

Earlier this month, ISU trustees approved his nomination as the university's 13th president and authorized board chairman Bob Casey to negotiate an employment agreement with Godard.

"We feel he was the right fit for Indiana State University at this time in our history," Casey said on April 11.

Godard "showed a progressively more responsible track record of leadership at institutions in the Midwest that are very similar to Indiana State in their profile," Casey said.

Godard is a first-generation college student and a former student athlete. He received his doctorate in human bioenergetics from Ball State University in May 2000.

Godard showed a positive outlook for the future of ISU and demonstrated that he has a number of innovative and creative ideas to tackle some of the challenges faced by Indiana State, challenges faced by higher ed overall, Casey said.

The current university president, Deborah Curtis, is retiring effective June 30.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com. Follow Sue on X at @TribStarSue.