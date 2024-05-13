Israeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza

STORY: :: Israeli protesters block an aid convoy heading to Gaza

:: Tarqumiya checkpoint, West Bank

:: May 13, 2024

:: Four protesters, including a minor, were arrested,

according to lawyers representing them

Videos circulated on social media showed protesters throwing supplies from the trucks on to the ground, with the contents of opened cartons lying spilled across the road.

The video was verified by buildings, signs and hills seen in the footage which match file imagery of the checkpoint. Separate visuals from the same location also show the same truck being unloaded, which corroborates the video.

Last week, four people were arrested in southern Israel after a similar protest by Israelis who object to delivering humanitarian supplies into an area controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas, according to their lawyers.

The protests came as Israel has faced heavy international pressure to step up the flow of aid into Gaza, where international organizations have warned of a severe humanitarian crisis threatening a population of more than 2 million people.