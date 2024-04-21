Israeli President Herzog warns of Iran developing nuclear weapons

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has warned against the development of nuclear weapons by Iran.

In an interview with German mass-circulation Bild newspaper and other media of the Axel Springer publishing group in his official residence in Jerusalem, Herzog said: "Clearly the greatest threat to stability in the world is Iran's desire for the bomb."

In view of this danger, he appealed to the free world to act together and "to fight if necessary." He warned against a policy of appeasement towards Iran.

Without referring to the attack on military targets in Iran on Friday, which was attributed to Israel, Herzog assured that his country was acting "responsibly" and striving for peace and stability. In the "chess game of world politics," it is often a matter of "acting responsibly and with restraint."

"This is what we have done throughout the crisis," Herzog said.

Israel has not yet commented publicly on the strike. "I think the best thing would be for it to remain unclear to everyone," Herzog said.

Iran is also playing down the attack near Isfahan. According to media reports, it was a retaliatory strike in response to Iran's massive missile and drone attack on Israel last weekend, which was preceded by a missile attack on the Iranian embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus. Two Iranian generals and other employees were killed in the attack. This attack was attributed to Israel.

According to Bild, the Israeli head of state was sceptical about more sanctions on Iran: "In the end, we should not be fools or naive."

Iran is working tirelessly against Western civilization and striving for more influence in the region, Herzog said. It is spreading terror and hatred all over the world, Herzog was quoted as saying. "We should be very aware of this."

He pointed out that thousands of innocent civilians had been killed by Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Herzog called on the Europeans to finally wake up to the "real threat to stability in the world" posed by the "evil empire" led by Iran. It must be fought with the existing NATO coalition, Bild quoted the Israeli president as saying.