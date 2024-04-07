Israel withdraws most offensive troops from Gaza; Hamas, Israel to engage in talks

The Israeli military said Sunday that it had withdrawn most ground troops from the Gaza Strip after completing a withering offensive in the southern city of Khan Younis, leaving just one brigade in the battered enclave six months after the war began.

The military has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year under growing global pressure to ease the impact of the war on civilians. The drawdown also has provided relief for reservists, many of whom have been away from their homes and jobs since Israel's offensive was launched within hours of the Oct. 7, Hamas-led assault on Israel.

The remaining Nahal Brigade includes a few thousands soldiers tasked with preventing Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza and conducting "precision" strikes across the territory, the military said. It was not clear what impact, if any, the withdrawal will have on the long-threatened incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the planned assault on Rafah is needed to eliminate Hamas. President Joe Biden and most of the world has urged Israel to jettison the plan, saying it would threaten the lives of too many of the more than 1 million Palestinian civilians who have fled to Rafah from fighting elsewhere in Gaza.

Israel's offensive, launched after the shock attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, initially focused on northern Gaza, which has been left in ruins. In recent weeks the focus has been southern Gaza with similar results.

More than 250 hostages were seized and almost 1,200 people killed during the Oct. 7 attack, Israel says. More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

This picture taken on April 7, 2024, shows a view of the ravaged building of al-Salam hospital in Khan Younis after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the southern Gaza Strip.

Developments:

∎ Egypt said it is preparing to host a new round of talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire and hostage release deal, which both Israel and Hamas said they would attend.

∎ Netanyahu, at the start of his weekly Cabinet meeting, said any deal must include the release of what Israel believes are 133 hostages still being held in Gaza, and he said Hamas' "extreme demands" were the obstacle.

Gaza war tests interfaith bonds in US: Some find ways to mend relationships

Some US Jewish and Muslim leaders try to bridge divide

The war’s brutality and seven decades of acrimony between Israel and Palestinians have exacerbated tensions among communities in the United States. And that’s why Shariq Ghani, a Muslim interfaith leader, and Steven Gross, a Reform Jewish rabbi, were among several dozen imams, pastors, rabbis, ministers and others gathered at Ghani’s house in suburban Houston last week at a Ramadan iftar dinner for friends and family.

Trust remains an issue. In Houston, the Minaret Foundation, an interfaith social justice organization led by Ghani, and the Houston Congregation for Reform Judaism scrapped their annual Muslim-Jewish Christmas potluck. The Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations withdrew its support of the city’s annual Ramadan dinner because Mayor John Whitmire, the event’s keynote speaker, had not called for a cease-fire in Gaza. Still, Ghani and Gross are hopeful.

“We can overcome our differences,” Ghani said. “And people have to know that.”

− Marc Ramirez

Pregnant women in Gaza face starvation: No anesthesia after 6 months of war

Pregnant women face unrelenting hardships in Gaza

The U.N. estimates that about 50,000 pregnant women are living in Gaza, and there are more than 180 births every day. Islamic Relief Worldwide, an aid group, has characterized the catalog of difficulties and indignities pregnant women in Gaza are facing as "like a hundred years ago."

In addition to the stress of constant bombardment, they are enduring cesarean sections without pain relief. They have no access to scans or checkups, no safe way to travel to hospitals or medical centers, most of which are no longer functional. Many are being forced to give birth on the floors of hospitals, in tents, in public restrooms.

"They live in absolutely horrible conditions," said Mustafa Barghouti, a Palestinian doctor and politician based in Ramallah in the West Bank. "They are very cold. If it's raining, there is no protection. ... Most, if not all, of them don't have access to enough vitamins essential for their babies' health."

− Kim Hjelmgaard

Contributing: Reuters

