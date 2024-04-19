Israel’s strike has exposed Iran’s fatal weakness

Israel’s presumed counterstrike against Iran has proved Joe Biden and David Cameron wrong in their insistence that Israel should just “take the win”. Instead, it fought back – and yesterday Iran was trying to pretend that nothing had happened.

This was a profound humiliation for the ayatollahs who just days ago were saying they would deliver punishing retaliation for even the slightest Israeli strike; now they seem to be saying they will do nothing. We don’t yet know what happened at the targets. To save face, the Iranians are unlikely to admit there was any damage. For strategic reasons, Israel has not accepted responsibility and therefore has not made known its damage assessment.

The main target seems to have been Iran’s third city, Isfahan. The Hastam Shikari airforce base is there: it was involved in the April 14 drone and missile attack against Israel. There are drone production factories at Isfahan.

Of perhaps greater significance, the city is at the heart of Iran’s nuclear programme with a research site as well as a processing facility, including stockpiles of highly enriched uranium. Although the International Atomic Energy Agency has made clear that no damage was caused to the nuclear site, Israel’s apparent ability to penetrate Iran’s most heavily defended sites will have triggered enormous concern in Tehran as it gets ever closer to obtaining a nuclear weapons capability.

It is possible there may be a pause in the nuclear programme so as not to provoke further attacks until defences can be significantly enhanced. Perhaps Iran may be deterred from launching further direct strikes against Israel as it realises the extent of its vulnerability.

It was vital for Israel to launch a response to Iran’s aggression quickly to avoid an impression of weakness in a region where strength is everything. But among Israel’s calculations on how to calibrate its response will have been the need to build on the international defensive coalition that formed so quickly last week. This is of strategic importance given the range of threats in the Middle East, foremost of which is the array of 150,000 or more missiles in Lebanon, pointing at Israel.

These have been supplied to Hezbollah by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to deter or retaliate against an Israeli attack on Iran. Benjamin Netanyahu will not have wanted to do anything to shake the West’s new resolve against Iran, with the G7 announcing sanctions this week.

In its Gaza campaign, the IDF is getting ready to mount a major assault in Rafah to deal with Hamas’s remaining stronghold and to rescue the hostages being held there. That is Israel’s number one priority at the moment and it does not want to have its military efforts diverted by an escalation with Iran.

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza, wants the opposite. He has been hoping for a wider conflict as well as international pressure against Israel to save his organisation from destruction.

This strike can be compared with the Doolittle Raid in 1942 when the US launched an air attack against Tokyo from a carrier 800 miles off the coast of Japan. It did little damage on the ground but instilled fears in Japan about the defence of the home islands, opening the path to eventual defeat.

It also boosted morale in the US and among its allies. This is particularly important today. Israel’s Arab allies need to understand that Jerusalem is able and willing to deal with their Iranian enemy even when Washington tells them not to.

In direct contrast to Iran’s failed assault a week ago, Israel struck without warning and with Tehran apparently powerless to stop it. The IDF could have hit much harder. This may be just the first instalment of a heavier series of attacks, whether from the air or using covert forces on the ground, as Jerusalem has previously proven it has the capacity to do.

Israel has shown its combat superiority in the region. The ever-vacillating West might just have been taught a lesson about how to respond to aggression from despotic regimes.

