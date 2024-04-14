Israel requests UN Security Council meeting after Iran attack

A general view of the UN Security Council meeting about the War in Gaza. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Israel has requested that the UN Security Council hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to condemn Iran's attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan sent an urgent letter to the president of the Security Council, Vanessa Frazier, calling for the meeting.

"The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles targeting Israel in response to a suspected Israeli attack on an Iranian compound in Syria earlier this month which killed two brigadier generals and five other members of Iran's powerful IRGC.

Israel has been Iran's declared arch-enemy since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

The decades-old tensions between the two countries have escalated following the outbreak of the Gaza war in October.