Israel recalls envoys from Norway, Ireland over Palestine recognition

Israel is recalling its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland following the European countries' drive to recognize Palestinian statehood, Israel's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state," minister Israel Katz said.

"I'm sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security," he posted on X.

Shortly before Katz's announcement, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said his country will formally recognize Palestinian statehood on May 28. Ireland is expected to announce a similar position soon.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store holds a press conference to announce that the government will recognize Palestine as an independent state from 28 May 2024. Erik Flaaris Johansen/NTB/dpa

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide (L) and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store hold a press conference to announce that the government will recognize Palestine as an independent state from 28 May 2024. Erik Flaaris Johansen/NTB/dpa