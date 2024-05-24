Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, rules ICJ

Israel must immediately halt its military offensive in Gaza, judges at the International Criminal Court ruled on Friday.

The United Nations’ top court accepted arguments by South Africa for the enforcement of emergency provisional measures to protect Palestinians civilians.

The petition is part of a wider genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel, which judges have not yet ruled on.

“The state of Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical damage in the whole or in part,” presiding judge Nawaf Salam said on Friday.

The court also ordered Israel to open up the border crossing with Egypt and Gaza to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave, as well as provide access for investigators.

Ambassador Vusimuzi Madonsela, right, of South Africa during the ruling

Orders from the ICJ, which rules in disputes between countries, are legally binding and cannot be appealed, but the court has no means of enforcing its decisions.

Israel took control of the vital Rafah crossing into Gaza, which borders Egypt, in a “pinpoint operation” against Hamas last month, sparking international condemnation over fears it could trigger a humanitarian crisis while more than a million civilians are taking refuge there.



South Africa has framed the Israeli military operation in Gaza as part of a genocidal plan aimed at bringing about the destruction of the Palestinian people.

Its lawyers said Israel’s control over the two major border crossings in southern Gaza – Rafah and Kerem Shalom – was preventing sufficient humanitarian aid from entering the enclave.

The 15 judges were split 13-2 over the latest order on Friday, with judges from Uganda and Israel providing the only opposition.

Israel’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of a far-right party, dismissed the ruling after it was handed down.

“The State of Israel is at war for its existence. Those who demand that the State of Israel stop the war, demand that it decree itself to cease to exist. We will not agree to that,” he said.

The judges also said Israel must take measures to ensure unimpeded access to ICJ investigators

The decision of the World Court in the Hague to order Israel to halt military operations in Rafah is a blow to an increasingly isolated state and will no doubt result in more political pressure for it to stop, The Telegraph’s Paul Nuki says

In the US, politicians there will find themselves in a difficult position following the ruling, says Tony Diver, our editor in Washington

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, will consult senior ministers by phone after the UN court’s decision

ICJ ruling ‘exposes Israel’s war crimes in Gaza’, says Jordan foreign minister

The ICJ ruling “exposes Israel’s war crimes in Gaza,” wrote Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, on X.

“And once again, the Israeli Govt reacts with disdain to Int’l law, refusing to heed the Court’s orders. The SC must shoulder its responsibility, put an end to Israel’s impunity & to double standards in enforcing Int’l law.”



Jordan has the world’s largest Palestinian refugee population, with some 2.4 million registered. That accounts for nearly half of all Palestinian refugees worldwide, according to estimates from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), which provides assistance and support to the group.

Vice president of humanitarian legal group calls Israeli attacks ‘unlawful’

The vice president of Global Rights Compliance, a humanitarian legal organisation, said the ICJ ruling recognises Israel’s unlawful attacks on Gaza.

Catriona Murdoch, vice president of the Starvation and Humanitarian Crisis Division, called the ruling “another admonishment of Israel’s flagrant disregard for international law and the obligation to protect civilians in conflict.”

“Crucially, it gives critical recognition to survivors and the communities living under these attacks that they are unlawful.”

“The ruling is likely to generate further pressure and international attention against Israel and their conduct of hostilities which has, to date, had all the hallmarks of starvation being used as a deliberate method of warfare.”

“If Israel proceeds with its offensive in Rafah and acts against the order the ICJ issued today preventing it – the country could be said to be violating international law.”

Israeli treatment of Irish ambassador ‘totally unacceptable’, says Irish deputy premier

Ireland’s deputy premier has criticised Israel’s treatment of its ambassador as “totally unacceptable”.

Sonya McGuinness was summoned to the Israeli foreign affairs ministry and reprimanded over Ireland’s decision to recognise the state of Palestine.

As proceedings started, Ms McGuinness was shown footage of Hamas that Israel claimed was filmed on October 7.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Martin said: “I find that totally unacceptable and no way to treat diplomats, and is outside the norm by which diplomats are treated in any country.”

Norway and Spain also recognised the state of Palestine on Wednesday.

Pictured: Devastated scenes in Khan Yunis

Israeli forces were operating in Khan Younis for months last year and, after withdrawing, carried out a surprise raid in April.

Residents who had returned to abandoned homes were forced to flee once more.

Here are the latest scenes from the devastated city.

A donkey-pulled cart rides along a devastated street

Internally displaced Palestinians pray next to the ruins of the Al-Islam Mosque

Analysis: Israel might ignore ruling, but political pressure is mounting

The decision of the World Court in the Hague to order Israel to halt military operations in Rafah is a severe blow to an increasingly isolated state.

Although its impact on the ground in Gaza is expected to be limited, with Israel unlikely to respect the ruling, the political and diplomatic fallout could be profound.

If nothing else, it marks a further ratcheting up of International pressure on the Jewish state - pressure that is hardening opinion internally, while causing it to become ever more isolated.

In Israel, the pressure is causing the country to rally round its leaders - something actively encouraged by Mr Netanyahu who is dependent for his political survival on support from the extreme right.

Externally, however, the impact is working against him. Ireland, Norway, and Spain all moved to recognise the Palestinian state this week and every day world criticism grows.

Hamas says ruling not enough

Hamas told Reuters the decision fell short of recognising that other parts of the enclave are under attack.

“We believe it is not enough since the occupation’s aggression across the Gaza Strip, especially in northern Gaza, is just as brutal and dangerous,” senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.

Palestinian Authority welcomes ruling

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a Palestinian presidential spokesman, said the Authority welcomed the ruling by the UN’s International Court of Justice.

“The presidency welcomes the decision issued by the International Court of Justice, which represents an international consensus on the demand to stop the all-out war on Gaza,” he said.

In April Vanessa Frazier, the president of the United Nations Security Council, referred the Palestinian Authority’s application to become a full member of the world body to the committee on the admission of new members.

Pictured: The presiding judge delivering the ICJ verdict in The Hague

Judge Nawaf Salam reading the ICJ verdict

British jurist Malcolm Shaw and Yaron Wax

Ambassador Vusimuzi Madonsela, right, of South Africa

Analysis: How is the US likely to respond to the ruling?

Friday’s ruling creates a dilemma for US policymakers, who have opposed previous calls for Israel to dial back its offensive in Gaza.

In January, when the court issued a preliminary ruling that Israel must take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza, the White House said it would not change its policy of support for its ally.

The US has hardened its stance towards Benjamin Netanyahu since then, blocking a shipment of heavy arms that it said could be used in Rafah and calling for civilians to be better protected from Israel’s hunt for Hamas fighters.

However, an immediate ceasefire without conditions on Hamas also runs counter to the US strategy of securing a negotiated end to the conflict involving the release of hostages held in Gaza.

American officials will also be keen to show support for Israel in the face of international pressure, after calls for Mr Nenanyahu’s arrest by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court earlier this week.

ICJ order is a ‘clear call for a cessation,’ says South Africa

South Africa has welcomed the ICJ order and urged UN member states to back it.

“I believe it’s a much stronger, in terms of wording, set of provisional measures, very clear call for a cessation,” Naledi Pandor, the foreign minister, told public broadcaster SABC.

03:01 PM BST

Benjamin Netanyahu will consult senior ministers after ruling, his office says

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, will consult senior ministers by phone after the UN’s top court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military operation in the Gaza city of Rafah.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right finance minister, responded to the ruling on X, formerly Twitter, saying “history will judge those who stand today alongside the Nazis of Hamas Daesh”, referring to the jihadist Islamic State group.

Palestinian Authority welcomes ICJ decision, Reuters reports

The Palestinian Authority has welcomed the ICJ decision, saying it represents an ‘international consensus’ to end Israel’s war on Gaza, Reuters is reporting.

‘Israel at war for its existence,’ says Israeli finance minister

Bezalel Smotrich, leader of a far-Right party and Israeli finance minister, said: “The State of Israel is at war for its existence.

“Those who demand that the State of Israel stop the war, demand that it decree itself to cease to exist. We will not agree to that.”

Israel must allow ‘unimpeded access’ to ICJ investigators

The ICJ has ordered Israel to put a stop to its Rafah offensive and take measures to ensure unimpeded access to ICJ investigators.

Israel must “maintain open the Rafah crossing for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance”, the ICJ also said in a hotly awaited ruling.

Israel unlikely to comply

Israel insists it has the right to defend itself from Hamas militants and is unlikely to comply with the ruling.

The order by the International Court of Justice further ratchets up international pressure on an increasingly isolated Israel to rein in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

Friday’s decision marked the third time this year the 15-judge panel has issued preliminary orders seeking to rein in the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza. While orders are legally binding, the court has no police to enforce them.

Israel ‘must start alleviating humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza

Judges at the top UN court said on Friday the situation in Gaza had deteriorated since they last ordered Israel to take urgent steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there.

Reading out a ruling by the International Court of Justice or World Court, the body’s president Nawaf Salam said provisional measures ordered by the court in March did not fully address the situation in the enclave now.

Salam was reading the court’s ruling on a request to order Israel to halt its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and withdraw from the enclave, in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.

Presiding judge: ‘Israel must immediately halt military offensive’

Presiding judge Nawaf Salam in delivering the verdict said: “In conformity with the obligations under the genocide convention Israel must immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in [Rafah] which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza …”

Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, rules ICJ

The International Court of Justice made the ruling on Friday after South Africa requested Israel halt its offensive in Rafah.

Israel’s operations in the enclave have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Gaza’s population is around 2.3 million.

