Biden says US policy in Gaza hinges on Israel protecting civilians in call with Netanyahu: Live

Joe Biden told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that US policy in Gaza would be determined by Israel’s efforts to protect civilians and aid workers.

A readout from the phone call released by the White House said that Mr Biden “emphasised that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.”

The president “made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps,” the readout continued.

The call between the two leaders comes as Mr Biden faces increasing pressure from a growing chorus of voices who are fed up with what they perceive as a callous refusal to rein in Israeli violations of international humanitarian law.

Humanitarian food charity World Central Kitchen has called for an independent investigation into the strike that killed seven of its aid workers on Monday.

WCK issued a statement on Thursday morning calling for the governments of Australia, Canada, the US, the UK and Poland – the countries from which six of the workers hailed – to join a third-party investigation into the drone bombardment on the charity’s convoy.

The investigation must establish “whether [the drone strikes] were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law”, it said in a statement on Thursday.

On Tuesday Mr Biden delivered some of his strongest criticism of Israel since it began its war on Hamas, saying he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the deaths of the humanitarian workers.

“Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians,” the president said in a statement.

Mr Netanyahu wrote on X that Israel “deeply regrets” the deaths of the aid workers.

Key points

Watch: Blinken says Biden emphasised ‘strikes on humanitarian workers and overall humanitarian situation’ unacceptable

19:14 , Oliver O'Connell

.@SecBlinken: "President Biden spoke a short while ago with Prime Minister Netanyahu...the president emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/LcXO98A429 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 4, 2024

Biden says US policy in Gaza will be determined by Israeli efforts to protect civilian s

18:58 , Richard Hall

Joe Biden told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that US policy in Gaza could change if Israel does not make efforts to protect civilians and aid workers.

A readout from the call released by the White House said that Mr Biden “made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.”

The president did not, however, announce any conditions on future US military aid for Israel as many in his party have pushed for.

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg reports on the call here.

How have Israel, US and UK responded to Gaza aid convoy attack?

18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Following the deaths of the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, responses have come from leaders across the world, with Israel taking responsibility for the deaths — which it said was unintentional — and promising to conduct an independent investigation. Here’s what’s been said so far:

Gaza aid convoy attack: How has Israel, US and UK responded?

Israeli drone used in Gaza aid strike powered by British-made engine, activists claim

18:39 , Richard Hall

The Independent’s International Correspondent Bel Trew reports on the British link to the Israeli drone that killed seven aid workers in Gaza on Monday.

Her story can be read here.

As more details emerged about the bombing and its victims, CAAT accused the UK of being “complicit in the murder of UK aid workers” and said it must halt arms sales to Israel. The Independent has approached the Department of Business and Trade for comment. “This government has had every opportunity to impose an arms embargo and has refused to do so. While our thoughts are with the families and friends of the aid workers killed, they are also with the families and friends of the tens of thousands of Palestinians who have been killed by Israel,” said spokesperson Emily Apple. She cited claims that the Foreign Office is hiding legal advice that Israel is breaching international humanitarian law, according to foreign affairs committee chair Alicia Kearns. Since 2015, the UK has licensed £487m worth of weapons to Israel, although this does not include equipment exported via open licences.

Aid worker deaths: Diplomatic crisis erupts between Poland and Israel

18:15 , AP

A new diplomatic crisis between Poland and Israel has erupted following the death of a Polish aid worker in Gaza, with the Polish president on Thursday denouncing a comment by the Israeli ambassador as “outrageous” and the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw saying it was summoning him for a meeting.

A 35-year-old Polish man was among seven people who were killed while delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen. Israel has called the incident a “mistake” that followed a misidentification. The charity said its vehicles were clearly marked.

Amid shock in Poland over the death of the charity worker, Israel’s ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, pushed back at what he said were attempts by the “extreme right and left in Poland” to accuse Israel of “intentional murder in the attack.”

Continue reading...

Diplomatic crisis erupts between Poland and Israel following killing of Polish aid worker in Gaza

The Independent View: It’s time to stop

17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

The seven aid workers killed by an Israeli air strike have become symbolic of the lawless, reckless manner in which Benjamin Netanyahu has prosecuted this war. The moment has come to do whatever it takes to force the government of Israel to end it.

Editorial: It’s time to stop

Biden and Netanyahu begin first call since Israel’s deadly strike on aid workers

17:41 , Richard Hall

Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have begun their first call since Israel’s deadly strike on an international aid convoy that killed seven people.

The call between the two leaders comes as Mr Biden faces increasing pressure from a growing chorus of voices who are fed up with what they perceive as a callous refusal to rein in Israeli violations of international humanitarian law.

The killing of seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) — a non-profit humanitarian aid organisation founded by celebrity chef José Andrés — by three precision strikes from an Israeli drone made with British components, drew swift condemnation from the president, who said he was “outraged and heartbroken” over the deaths.

BREAKING: Pres. Biden is now speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source familiar with the call told @ABC News, their first conversation since seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. https://t.co/Kvx7pGxwLe pic.twitter.com/Wjq2oloaZq — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 4, 2024

‘No one can change his mind’: Former officials speak out against Biden’s Israel support after aid worker killings

17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Richard Hall writes:

Investigations into potential Israeli war crimes and violations of international law are being undermined by President Joe Biden’s insistence on providing his close ally with billions of dollars in unconditional military support, several former State Department and Pentagon officials told The Independent.

Speaking out after the killing of seven international aid workers by Israel in Gaza, among them an American citizen, one former Pentagon attorney said that any US investigations into Israel’s actions were “perfunctory” and “performative” due to pressure from the White House.

The former officials say the president’s decades-long and deeply held personal connection to Israel renders US laws and regulations concerning US arms sales essentially toothless.

Continue reading...

Former officials speak out against Biden’s unconditional support for Israel

World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into Israeli air strike

16:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Humanitarian food charity World Central Kitchen has called for an independent investigation into the Israeli air strike that killed seven of its aid workers in Gaza on Monday.

WCK issued a statement on Thursday morning calling for the governments of Australia, Canada, the US, the UK and Poland – the countries from which six of the workers hailed – to join a third-party investigation into the drone bombardment on the charity’s convoy.

The investigation must establish “whether [the drone strikes] were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law”, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Shweta Sharma reports:

World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into Gaza strike