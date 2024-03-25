The Iron Claw is now available to watch at home in the UK, following its earlier digital release in the US last month.

Based on a true story, the movie, which stars Zac Efron, tells the story of the Von Erich brothers, a family of wrestlers who rose up the ranks in the world of professional wrestling during the early 1980s.

If you want to check it out, The Iron Claw is available to rent for £15.99 or to buy for £19.99 from Prime Video, iTunes and other digital retailers in the UK.

In the US, you can rent The Iron Claw for $5.99 or buy it for $19.99 from Prime Video, iTunes and other digital retailers.



Directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Lily James alongside Efron.

Speaking about the challenges he faced when performing the role of Kevin Von Erich, Efron told Digital Spy: "Overall it was so much fun [filming]. Everybody just clicked from the get go, there was really no ego, we were all thrown into the world of wrestling with a very elite coach.

"I think all of us were a bit taken for a ride, so naturally we had to link arms and move forward through this process that was uncomfortable and draining at times - [it] left us at our most vulnerable. And that’s really when you get to see people’s true colours.

"It was clear that these guys were just awesome individuals and really fun to work with. So our brotherly bond, it was so natural, it was something we really did not have to force, it never came up once as an issue on set. It’s just something that felt very natural for all of us."

