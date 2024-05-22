Ireland, Norway and Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel calls it 'distorted step'

Ireland, Norway and Spain said Wednesday they would recognize a Palestinian state for the first time, in a move the countries believe will help advance peace between Israelis and Palestinians but which Israel called a "distorted step" that will "fuel extremism and instability."

The diplomatic decision, while rare, is largely symbolic. It won't immediately impact the Israel-Hamas war. The trio of nations hope their announcement, which takes effect May 28, will inject momentum into a stalled political process that could lead to a halt in fighting and also apply pressure on Israel to move toward a two-state solution.

"In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security," said Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

In Dublin, Ireland's Prime Minister said "from our own history, we know what it (recognition) means," a reference to Ireland's independence from the U.K. in 1921. "But let me also be clear, Hamas is not the Palestinian people. Today's decision to recognize Palestine is taken to help create a peaceful future."

Spain's leader Pedro Sanchez said the recognition reflected public opinion in his country and was also the right thing to do. "This recognition is not against Israel, is not against the Jews," he said.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz immediately ordered the return to Israel of the Israeli ambassadors in Ireland and Norway. In a video released on Tuesday, Israel's foreign ministry warned that "recognizing a Palestinian state will lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace."

"Don’t be a pawn in the hands of Hamas," the video said.

Most of the world already recognizes a Palestinian state. The U.S., U.K. and major western nations are not among them. Slovenia and Malta have signaled they may soon also recognize a Palestinian state.

An injured Palestinian boy stands next to the rubble of a family house that was hit overnight in Israeli bombardment in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood of Rafah in southern Gaza on May 20, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group.

Prior to the announcement by Spain and Ireland, Sweden was the only EU member state to recognize Palestinian statehood. Norway is not part of the EU. Other EU countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland recognized Palestinian statehood prior to joining the 27-nation economic and political bloc.

Earlier in May, 143 of the 193 members of the U.N. General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution requesting Palestine become a full member of the U.N. It previously had U.N. observer status only.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ireland, Norway, Spain recognize Palestinian state