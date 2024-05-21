Netanyahu rips 'new antisemitism' after ICC arrest warrant sought for war crimes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispatched an envoy to France on Tuesday in an attempt to shore up support for the war in Gaza that prompted an international court prosecutor to request arrest warrants for leaders of Israel and Hamas.

France, a crucial Israeli ally, said it backed the warrants charging crimes against humanity and other war crimes. "France supports the International Criminal Court, its independence and the fight against impunity in all situations," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

President Joe Biden, however, on Monday railed against the Israeli warrants as "outrageous" and reiterated firm U.S. support for Israel in the war. Netanyahu accused prosecutor Karim Khan of a "new antisemitism" that the prime minister said has rolled across college campuses to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

“With what chutzpah do you dare compare the monsters of Hamas to the soldiers of the IDF, the most moral army in the world?” Netanyahu said in an address to the nation translated by the Times of Israel. “With what audacity do you compare between the Hamas that murdered, burned, butchered, raped and kidnapped our brothers and sisters, and the IDF soldiers who are fighting a just war that is unparalleled, with a morality that is unmatched?”

Arrest warrants: Warrants sought for Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas leader Sinwar on war crimes charges

Developments:

∎ A women's Euro 2025 qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Israel in Glasgow on May 31 will be played without supporters because of the potential for disruptive protests, the Scottish Football Association said Tuesday.

∎ Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday that the Gaza cease-fire and hostage release talks between Israel and Hamas remain “close to a stalemate."

A woman salvages items from a waste dump along a tent displacement camp west of Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip on May 21, 2024.

Hamas says more Israelis should face criminal charges

Hamas issued a statement saying it strongly denounces the warrants against its leaders as an attempt to "equate the victim with the executioner." The statement claimed international conventions and resolutions provide the Palestinian people the "right to resist the occupation in all forms, including armed resistance."

The statement supported the warrants against Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant but said other Israeli leaders and soldiers should be similarly charged. All were proved to be involved in committing the "crimes of genocide, aggression and crimes against humanity," the statement said. It added that the warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant "came seven months late, during which the Israeli occupation committed thousands of crimes against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, doctors and journalists, and destroyed private and public property, mosques, churches and hospitals."

US envoy: Israel may need to consider 'Palestinian governance'

Forging formal Israeli-Saudi relations would require a calming of the Gaza war and a discussion of prospects for "Palestinian governance," the U.S. envoy to Jerusalem said Tuesday. Ambassador Jack Lew, speaking at a conference hosted by the Israel Democracy Institute, said he believes the strategic benefit for Israel is worth the risk "but that's a decision that the government of Israel will have to make and the people of Israel will have to make."

A deal to normalize Saudi-Israeli relations appeared near in October before Hamas-led attackers stormed into Israel, killing almost 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel's ensuing siege of Gaza has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and has refueled global demands for a free Palestinian state − the so-called "two state solution." The Saudis issued a statement in February stating "there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized." Netanyahu has said Israel must retain security control of Gaza after the war.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel war updates: Netanyahu says criminal charges 'new antisemitism'