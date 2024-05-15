Iran to reform working week with Sunday start, 40-hour limit

A general view during a session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament). Iranian legislators have voted to change the country's working week to start on Sunday. -/ICANA /dpa

Iranian legislators have voted to change the country's working week to start on Sunday.

The Iranian Parliament approved a bill enacting the change on Wednesday, the country's state broadcaster reported. The new law also includes a reduction in the regular working week from 44 to 40 hours.

The main aim of the measure is to improve the country's economic relations with the rest of the world.

Iran's working week currently begins on Saturday, while Friday - as in many other Islamic countries - is considered to be a day of rest. Some companies also give their employees Thursday off.

Business representatives have said Iran's working week makes conducting international transactions more difficult.

The bill will now be submitted to the Guardian Council, an arch-conservative supervisory body, and scrutinised for constitutional compliance.

The Tasnim news agency reported that, if approved, the changes are due to come into force at the end of June.