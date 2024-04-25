IPS admits to falling short in properly notifying parents after disturbing video surfaces

Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson admitted Wednesday that the district “fell short” in communicating effectively with parents at George Washington Carver School 87 after news broke of a disturbing video of one of the school’s teachers promoting fighting among students.In a video statement posted Wednesday on the district's YouTube page, Johnson details the district's next steps, which include an outside investigation of the incident and school climate at George Washington Carver.

She also notes that the district will conduct a thorough review of its policies and procedures.

In addition, the district will create a new task force focused on student safety, IPS school board president Angelia Moore said at a school board meeting earlier this week.

The news of the disturbing video broke last week when the mother of a 7-year-old student filed a lawsuit against the teacher, IPS and multiple school officials. A key piece of evidence in the suit is a video that shows another student repeatedly punching the 7-year-old who is on the floor crying. The teacher appears to encourage the beating, saying, "That's right... You get him."

Johnson said the district’s current protocol mandates that the Indiana Department of Child Services be called, which she said happened “swiftly in this case.”

“However, this review will help to determine if there are additional actions that need to be defined and codified,” Johnson said. “To be more specific, we will further clarify our guidance for all staff teachers and administrators regarding follow-up communication of incidents in schools, which is a place where we fell short in this instance and have regrettably caused some families to question their trust in us.”

IndyStar found that neither IPS nor DCS reported the incident to any law enforcement agency even after DCS substantiated a claim of neglect against the teacher, Julious Johnican, in February.

DCS policies require that law enforcement be told about reports of abuse or neglect and that prosecutors be told when a report is substantiated.

Multiple parents from School 87 told IndyStar that the first time they heard of the incident was through news reports months after the incident.

“The fact that the school’s parents weren’t notified of any incident that happened, I just felt like what is there more to hide then?” Yadira Torres-Gomez, a School 87 parent, told IndyStar.

