Iowa's lawmakers voice support for Supreme Court ruling that keeps Trump on the ballot

Republican public officials from Iowa championed the Supreme Court's rejection of Colorado's attempt to exclude former President Donald Trump from the presidential ballot.

The court's unanimous decision reversed the Colorado Supreme Court's December ruling that banned Trump from the ballot through the 14th Amendment's anti-insurrectionist provision. Maine's Supreme Court also declared the former president ineligible for its ballot.

What do Republican state officials say about the Supreme Court's ruling?

Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement on the ruling Monday morning in support of the Supreme Court's ruling. She called the Colorado Supreme Court decision an attempt to "subvert the will of the American people," Reynolds said in the news release.

"Not only would this disenfranchise Coloradans, but Iowans as well who believe Donald Trump is the best candidate on the ballot," Reynolds said. "Frivolous attempts like this to harm the integrity of our elections should be struck down in a similar fashion."

The Iowa Secretary of State's Office filed a bill in late January to prevent Iowans from challenging Trump's place on the ballot on 14th Amendment grounds.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann agreed with Reynolds, stating in a news release that the ban was a power grab, attempting to cause election interference.

"The checks and balances worked against an unbalanced and unhinged effort to trash the Constitution and take away the right of people to vote in a free and fair election," Kaufman said. "Even the most liberal Supreme Court justices agree, the real threat to American Democracy is from the radical left.

While the ruling decision was unanimous, the three liberal justices wrote a separate opinion criticizing the majority's opinion. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kegan and Ketanji Brown Jackson argued the majority attempted to "insulate" Trump from future challenges regarding his eligibility for federal office.

What did Iowa's delegation say about the Supreme Court's decision?

U.S. Rep Ashley Hinson signed an amicus brief advocating for the appeal of the Colorado ruling. The state court's decision was disastrous, according to one of Hinson's Twitter post.

"Liberal justices never had the right to disenfranchise voters by trying to remove Trump from the ballot," Hinson stated in a Twitter post Monday. "A victory for voters and democracy- Americans deserve to have their voices heard!"

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst posted a of a portion of the ruling to Twitter, stating it should be up to voters to decide who is on the 2024 ballot.

BREAKING: SCOTUS unanimously reversed attempts to remove President Trump from the ballot.



The American people should decide! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a9BuoHvFve — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 4, 2024

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra also took to Twitter to support the majority court's ruling.

"Today's unanimous decision by the Supreme Court upholds our Constitution and restores the right of the American people to elect their leaders," Feenstra stated in a Tweet. "President Trump has every right to remain on the ballot in all 50 states."

