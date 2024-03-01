Coming Sunday: Iowa Poll to reveal feelings on Trump, Biden, Reynolds and key legislation

With the presidential election taking shape and the Iowa Legislature in full swing, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll will share the results of Iowans’ opinions on a host of significant bills — as well as their views on Joe Biden, Donald Trump and the state's top elected officials.

The initial results from the March Iowa Poll will be published online first thing Sunday morning at DesMoinesRegister.com. The results also will be published in the Des Moines Sunday Register.

What else will be in the newest Iowa Poll?

The poll will test Iowans' opinions of the job performance of President Joe Biden, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, state Auditor Rob Sand and the Iowa Legislature.

It also will gauge Iowans' feelings toward Biden, Ernst, Grassley, Reynolds, Trump and presidential candidate Nikki Haley. And it will show who Iowans say they would vote for in November if Biden and Trump are the Democratic and Republican nominees, as well as whether their ages are a concern.

The Iowa Poll also will show whether Iowans in each of the state's four congressional districts say they are more likely to vote for the Republican or Democratic candidate this fall.

The polling will gauge Iowans’ thoughts on important legislation this session, including:

Overhauling Iowa's Area Education Agencies.

Allowing over-the-counter sales of birth control pills.

Requiring gender identification changes on birth certificates.

Raising starting pay for teachers.

Allowing the hiring of private CPAs to conduct state agency audits.

Reducing the state income tax.

Removing the gender-balance requirement for state boards and commissions.

Banning ballot drop boxes.

Reducing the time period for mail-in ballots.

Extending Medicaid coverage after childbirth for low-income Iowans but raising the qualifying income requirement.

Allowing felons to appear on the ballot for president and restricting ballot challenges for presidential candidates, which would benefit Trump.

Requiring higher-education students to be in the U.S. legally to receive in-state tuition rates.

Allowing health care providers to not provide services if it goes against their ethical or religious beliefs.

Allowing teachers and other staff to carry guns in schools after receiving training.

Finally, the poll will show how Iowans feel about the new state law banning books depicting sex acts from schools.

Where can I find the Iowa Poll results?

Each article will be published online and in print. The quickest way to receive the results is by signing up for news alerts through the Des Moines Register app.

What you should know about the Iowa Poll

The Iowa Poll, a Register exclusive since 1943, is a closely watched indicator of candidate strength during election seasons, as well as Iowans' opinions on other important issues.

Selzer & Co., an Iowa polling firm rated highly by political and polling insiders, conducts the Iowa Poll.

The Iowa Poll is produced in collaboration with Mediacom, the largest cable company in Iowa and the nation’s fifth-largest cable company based on video customers.

