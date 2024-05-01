Iowa saw more storms last night. How much rain and hail did we get?

Tuesday night brought another round of severe weather to Iowa. While it didn't produce a large tornado outbreak like the storms on Friday, it did dump heavy rain and large hail on parts of the state.

Here's how Tuesday night's storms panned out.

How much rain did Iowa get? Here are the highest rainfall totals.

Precipitation totals in Iowa for Tuesday, April 30.

Spencer: 1.09 inches

Knoxville: 0.85 inches

Estherville: 0.67 inches

Grinnell: 0.64 inches

Des Moines: 0.16 inches

Ankeny: 0.63 inches

Did Iowa get gorilla hail? Where were the largest hail reports?

Storm chasers warned about the risk of "gorilla hail" in Iowa ahead of the storms. While the National Weather Service doesn't officially use that term, a meteorologist told the Register that it is often used to signify hail larger than 2 inches in diameter.

At least a few reports in Iowa met the definition of gorilla hail. Here's a look at the largest hail reports from Tuesday night:

Mystic: 2.75 inches, baseball-sized

Malvern: 2.25 inches

Massena: 2 inches

Creston: 1.75 inches, golf ball size

Lorimor: 1.75 inches

In the Des Moines metro, Ames received quarter-sized hail or 1 inch in diameter.

Is Des Moines behind average for rainfall?

Des Moines has seen 7.26 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1. That's 1.35 inches behind the normal of 8.61 inches and 0.26 inches behind this time last year.

Waterloo has recorded 9.20 inches since Jan. 1, putting it 0.94 inches ahead of its normal of 8.26 inches of precipitation.

Ottumwa is 3.2 inches ahead of its normal of 8.41 inches. The southern Iowa town has recorded 11.61 inches of precipitation this year.

Will severe weather in Iowa continue throughout the week?

Wednesday's forecast high is a warm 71 degrees with a low of 55, but it won't be pretty all day. NWS Des Moines posted online that once again, more showers and storms are on their way to Iowa.

⛈️ More showers and storms on the way! Chances ramp up by late in day, becoming likely overnight into Thursday. Widespread 1-2" of rainfall possible. The severe weather threat looks low at this time. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/G9HMMV3Ye6 — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) May 1, 2024

Chances of rain and thunderstorms will increase late Wednesday afternoon, after 2 p.m., into the evening and overnight, mainly after 1 a.m. Widespread rainfall of 1-2 inches is possible, but the threats of severe weather are low.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How much rain did we get? Did Iowa see gorilla hail? View the totals