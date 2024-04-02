Iowa must act to prevent Nishnabotna disaster from ever happening again

Imagine you live in Red Oak, Iowa, and work at NEW Cooperative. You go home after work on Friday wondering if there wasn't something you forgot to do. It nagged at you for a while but then, oh well, onto other things. You come back to work on Monday and discover an open valve that was directly responsible for emptying your business's big nitrogen tank of an estimated 265,000 gallons of 32% liquid nitrogen into a drainage ditch that leads directly to the East Nishnabotna ("Nish") River, which is only feet away.

Let me repeat that amount; 265,000 gallons! That is roughly equivalent to 30 full-size semi-trailer tanker loads of nitrogen backed up and poured into the "Nish."

Who is responsible to ensure that companies like NEW Cooperative in Red Oak and others have safeguards in place to prevent these types of disasters?

More: Fertilizer spill killed more than 750,000 fish in Nishnabotna River, Iowa DNR says

Indeed, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has a number of requirements for the farmer or business that is handling liquid fertilizer. Below are just some of the requirements needed to get a ylicense from IDALS to operate a business.

"Secondary Containment: Any dry or liquid fertilizer or soil conditioner must be stored properly to protect the waters of the State. Secondary containment is required for any storage location where non-mobile containers are used for fertilizer and soil conditioner storage in total quantities of 5,000 gallons or more."

Liquid nitrogen fertilizer flowed through this ditch and went into the East Nishnabotna River in Red Oak, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports.

"All liquid fertilizer and soil conditioner storage facilities, except anhydrous ammonia storage facilities, shall be located within a secondary containment structure. The secondary containment structure shall have a volume 20 percent greater than the volume of the largest storage tank within the area, plus the space occupied by the other tanks in the area."

"All loading, unloading, and mixing of liquid fertilizer or liquid soil conditioners, unless performed in the field of application, shall be done within a containment area. The containment area shall be large enough to prevent spillage onto unprotected areas and paved with asphalt, concrete, or other impervious material."

The above requirements spark the following questions:

Was a containment structure in place to handle the spillage of an entire liquid capacity of a tank (plus 20% more) or tanks, and was loading and unloading of product occurring in the containment structure? Should all trailers, filled or empty, be parked on site within the containment structure? Should all valves should be required to have a failsafe lock on them when closed? Should all open valves require in-person visual monitoring and be backed up by a camera system? Should a fluid leak detection warning system required to be installed and functioning? Are facilities required to provide documented safety procedures and periodic safety training for certified technicians/operators? Are facilities, safety procedures and training reviewed, verified and approved by an appropriate regulator on an annual basis at a minimum?

Will NEW Cooperative be held accountable for the environmental damage that occurred as a result of a breached containment structure (if one existed)? What impact will 265,000 gallons of 32% nitrogen have on the residents downstream? How impacted will private and public water wells become? What recourse does the public have? What if this happens on the Cedar, Wapsipinicon, Maquoketa or Yellow eivers or other major Iowa rivers?

On behalf of its 7,000 Iowa Izaak Walton League members, who have pledged to respect and protect nature, there must be an immediate review of all regulations and to implement additional regulatory safeguards to prevent these types of disasters from reoccurring. There should be no grandfathering for facilities that do not meet regulated safeguards.

Dale Braun

Dale Braun is president of the 7,000-member Iowa Division of the Izaak Walton League of America. A major tenet of the League is Water Quality and making citizens aware of the impacts that chemicals have on their drinking water.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Regulate Iowa farms, businesses to stop more river pollution disasters