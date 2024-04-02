Iowa bill creating age threshold, potency limit on hemp products goes to governor's desk

Iowa lawmakers have sent a bill heightening regulations on consumable hemp products to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk for her signature.

The Senate signed off on House File 2605, which imposes a limit of 4 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving in a consumable product, and no more than 10 mg per container, which would apply to popular drinks sold locally. It also imposes an 21-year-old age threshold to purchase the products.

The bill ramps up regulations and penalties for violating Iowa's existing hemp possession, sales or manufacturing laws, and prohibits synthetic THC. And consumable THC products would be required to have a warning label, much like alcoholic products.

The "Passion Palace," comes with passion fruit, peach, lemon and soda. The drink can be found at Bellhop in Des Moines' East Village for $8 to $14 depending on the amount of THC.

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, called it "desperately needed regulation" for both the industry and consumers. And he cited the potency limits as a necessary distinction between recreational and medical use under Iowa's medical cannabidiol program.

"There has to be some type of guardrails on here," Dawson said.

The bill passed the Senate 31-18, after receiving bipartisan support in the House earlier this month.

More: Iowa House passes consumable hemp regulations, including age threshold and potency limit

Democrats did not speak on the Senate floor Tuesday, but those opposed to the legislation in the House said it would hamper both local businesses that sell THC products and Iowans who rely on them for medical reasons.

"This legislation will make it much more difficult for people in the state of Iowa," said Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, during House debate. "They're going to go out and buy this stuff online … they won't have a business they can go into."

A previous version of the legislation, which included stricter potency limits, had spurred online advocacy efforts by Climbing Kites, a line of THC-infused sparkling water drinks developed by Lua Brewing and distributed by Big Grove Brewery.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa legislature: Age threshold, potency limits on hemp products pass