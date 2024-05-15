Investigators search Southern California landfill for remains of missing infant

Investigators were combing through an Antelope Valley landfill Tuesday as they searched for the remains of a missing 3-week-old infant, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Earlier in the day, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station responded to the 2300 block of Carolyn Drive in Palmdale on reports of the missing child, an LASD news release stated.

For reasons authorities have not released, the investigation transitioned from a missing child to a homicide as detectives continue to search for “the remains of the infant,” the release noted.

L.A. deputies search Palmdale landfill for remains of missing infant

The infant’s family says Baki Dewees has been missing since May 3 and was last seen with his father, 24-year-old Yusuf Dewees.

Authorities also said that both of the child’s parents are in custody in Utah on unrelated charges.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at lacrimestoppers.org.

