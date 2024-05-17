Investigators search four smoke shops in Madison Heights, charges pending

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says several charges are pending after authorities searched four smoke and vape shops in Madison Heights on May 14.

This came after the ACSO and the Virginia State Police Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force conducted a two-month investigation. Deputies said investigators had several 18 to 20-year-olds purchase THC and nicotine products from the following shops:

Cloud 9 Smoke Shop & Vape on Amherst Hwy,

Madison Tobacco & Vape on Madison Square Heights

Smoke Shop on Amherst Hwy

PipeDream Paradise Smoke Shop on Seminole Plaza Unit D

Justice Department formally moves to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug in historic shift

8.50 lbs. of suspected marijuana

1,056 THC vapes/pens

615 suspected rolled marijuana cigarettes

19 mushroom products

236 packs of THC gummies

47 other THC products

All items will be sent to the Department of Forensic Lab for additional testing.

Task force seizes 13 guns, 133 lbs in marijuana and cocaine in Bedford County

“The sale of THC and nicotine products to underage buyers has become a significant problem for our county schools and has a detrimental effect on our youth. Despite our best efforts, we have received little assistance from Washington or Richmond, and vape shops have little oversight,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a release.

This incident remains under investigation and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Drug Hotline at 434-946-7585, option 1; or the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. All tips can remain anonymous tips can be entered online, or by texting “CVCS” to 738477, for a tip link.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to arrests in this case.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.