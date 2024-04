TechCrunch

Modern teams are awash in real-time digital feedback from the cars. The A2RL, as it is known, is not the first autonomous racing series: There's the Roborace series, which saw autonomous race cars setting fast lap times while dodging virtual obstacles; and the Indy Autonomous Challenge, which most recently ran at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during CES 2024. While the Roborace focused on single-car time trials and the Indy Autonomous series centers on oval action, A2RL set out to break new ground in a couple of areas.