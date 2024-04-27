Interstate closed after fiery train derailment in New Mexico near Arizona border

A major interstate remained closed Saturday and dozens of properties were under evacuation orders after a freight train derailment in New Mexico, near the state line with Arizona. Photo courtesy of Apache County Sheriff's Office

April 27 (UPI) -- A major interstate highway remained closed Saturday and dozens of properties were under evacuation orders after a freight train derailment in New Mexico, near the state line with Arizona.

The train's cars were carrying gasoline and propane when it derailed around 11:45 a.m. local time Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 13 miles west of Gallup, N.M., closing Interstate 40 to westbound traffic, the state's department of transportation confirmed in a Facebook post.

Authorities also said the site is being treated as a hazardous materials response, contributing to the local evacuation orders.

The train was operated by BNSF Railway, according to the Apache County Sheriff's Office. The Arizona Department of Public Safety later confirmed BNSF's ownership.

The Texas-based operator is the largest freight railway in the United States.

Officials have not speculated on what caused the derailment not far from the interstate, sending massive flames and plumes of black smoke soaring into the sky that could be seen for miles.

"The train derailment on the Arizona-New Mexico state line is incredibly concerning, and I am closely monitoring the situation," Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said in a statement.

"I am in communication with Transportation Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg, who relayed that the federal government will do what it can to deploy the necessary resources and personnel to contain the derailment and any potential contamination," he added.

"As we gather more information on the severity of the derailment, I stand ready to work with our state partners, federal counterparts, and all Arizonans."

Buttigieg said federal authorities are launching an investigation.

"FRA [Federal Railroad Administration] investigators are responding to a derailment near the Arizona-New Mexico border. We are coordinating across state, tribal, and local agencies to ensure safety in the region. Please follow state and local guidance for detour information around I-40," Buttigieg said in a statement.

Friday's derailment comes just over a month after another BNSF train came off the rails, spilling millions of pounds of corn near Socorro, N.M.

Earlier in the week, BNSF reached an agreement with its unionized train dispatchers, allowing employees to "report unsafe events confidentially while being protected from BNSF disciplinary action and FRA enforcement."