Interstate 90 traffic impacts begin May 6 for road resurfacing between Alden and Albert Lea

Apr. 26—Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 westbound and eastbound will experience traffic impacts from Alden to Albert Lea beginning May 6 for road resurfacing, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work includes constructing traffic crossovers, resurfacing I-90 westbound lanes from Alden to Albert Lea and installing new guardrail on eastbound and westbound lanes. Michels Road & Stone Inc. is the prime contractor of this $18.1 million project.

On May 6, crews will start crossover construction and motorists will encounter lane closures in those areas. It is anticipated that the crossovers will be finished by early June and then I-90 westbound resurfacing work will begin. I-90 westbound and eastbound traffic will travel in single lanes adjacent to each other on I-90 eastbound during the resurfacing work. The project is expected to be completed by November.

There will also be two ramps that close once the resurfacing work starts. I-90 westbound on-ramp from Minnesota Highway 13 and I-90 westbound on-ramp from Highway 109 will be closed and detoured through the completion of the project.

* To access I-90 westbound from Highway 13: Go south on Highway 13, west on County Road 46 (210th Street), north on Highway 22 and then use the ramp to I-90 westbound

* To access I-90 westbound from Highway 109: Go south on Highway 109 (S. Broadway Avenue), west on County Road 46, north on Highway 22 and then use the ramp to I-90 westbound

A closure of the I-90 westbound ramp to Highway 109 is scheduled to begin mid-summer and it is expected to last several weeks.

* To access Highway 109 from I-90 westbound: Take Highway 13 exit, go south on Highway 13, west on County Road 46 (210th Street) and north on Highway 109 (S. Broadway Avenue)

To learn more about this project, go to MnDOT's website where you can also sign up for email and text message updates.