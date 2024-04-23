Interstate 70 on-ramp in downtown Columbus closing for years. Will it impact your commute?

An interstate on-ramp in downtown Columbus will close for several years of construction starting in early May, the Ohio Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

The State Route 315 southbound ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 will close May 4.

The detour runs from southbound State Route 315 to eastbound Interstate 670 to southbound Interstate 70 to eastbound Interstate 70.

A map provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the detour for a ramp closure beginning May 4.

On May 5, eastbound I-70 traffic will shift outside to newly constructed bridges as crews rebuild the existing roadway.

The work is part of ODOT’s ongoing Downtown Ramp Up project, which aims to reconstruct interstates 70 and 71 in downtown Columbus and alleviate safety and congestion problems.

Construction work on the full project began in 2010 and is expected to run until 2030 with a total cost of $1.4 billion.

All work is weather dependent and may be postponed or cancelled without notice, according to the news release.

