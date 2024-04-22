All Interstate 41 lanes through Grand Chute will close overnight. Here's when, and where

Drivers should steer clear of Interstate 41 through Grand Chute at night this week, as all north and southbound lanes will close overnight for work on the expansion project.

Additionally, several other lanes and ramps along I-41 between Neenah and Appleton will be closed this week as the expansion and rehabilitation projects continue.

The I-41 expansion project plans to widen a 23-mile stretch of the interstate between Grand Chute and De Pere to three lanes in each direction and upgrade some ramps. The project will take place over the next five years.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation project between Neenah and Grand Chute, to replace pavement, ramps and guardrails to ensure longevity of the highway, is expected to wrap up in November.

The two projects will cause multiple closures as construction crews work on them throughout the year. Here is where work is planned for the week of April 22 to 26.

All lanes between Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue will close overnight

What: All lanes of I-41 north and southbound will be closed overnight this week between Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Drivers can also expect reduced lanes northbound and southbound between Richmond Street and Northland Avenue throughout the week.

When: The nightime closure will last from Tuesday to Friday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

U.S. 10 ramp to I-41 to close for three weeks

What: The westbound U.S. 10 interchange to northbound Interstate 41 ramp will close for three weeks.

When: The closure starts 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 and expects to reopen 6 a.m. May 14.

Detour: To get around the detour, westbound drives should pass the I-41 exit and get off at the County CB exit. They can then re-enter U.S. 10 eastbound and get onto I-41 northbound using a different ramp.

Southbound Wisconsin Avenue on-ramp to close Monday

What: The on-ramp to I-41 from Wisconsin Avenue will be closed overnight.

When: The ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound College Avenue interchange to close Tuesday

What: All northbound lanes on I-41 between the College Avenue off-ramp and on-ramp will be closed overnight Tuesday. Drivers can exit the interstate at the exit ramp and get back on at the entrance ramp.

When: The lanes will be closed between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Interstate 41 in Grand Chute to close overnight April 23 to 26