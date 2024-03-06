I-41 expansion construction to begin in April. Here's where traffic will be impacted.

A construction map of the Interstate 41 expansion project between Grand Chute and De Pere.

LITTLE CHUTE — Construction will begin next month on a project to expand Interstate 41 between Grand Chute and De Pere to three lanes in each direction.

In addition to more lanes, the 23-mile stretch will get some upgraded exits and sound barriers near residential areas over the next five years.

In the beginning of April, the overpass of Capitol Drive in Grand Chute will close to begin work on nearby exits, according to I-41 Design Project Manager Scott Ebel.

Additionally, the Rose Hill Road overpass in Little Chute will close around the end of April.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to demolish both overpasses and rebuild them as they construct new exits at those points.

What other highway work will happen this year?

The overpass closures mark the start of the expansion project but additional construction will start soon afterwards.

This summer, construction will start on the Northland Avenue exit to prepare for the new diverging diamond interchange. Traffic will be impacted, but the interchange won't be fully closed.

A diverging diamond interchange is where traffic on the major roadway briefly drives on the left side of the road to allow left-turn movements without crossing oncoming traffic or stopping. This is designed to have fewer conflict points, reducing the risk of crashes, and a greater capacity for vehicles.

Appleton has a diverging diamond at the intersection of Oneida Street and Interstate 441.

Also, the Freedom Road exit in Little Chute will be closed mid-summer to fall to reconstruct the existing exit.

The exit will stay the same with some modifications to turn lanes to accommodate additional traffic. But the I-41 ramps will be reconstructed and pavement will be replaced.

Starting in the fall, construction will begin on creating a new exit on Southbridge Road.

The new exit will include multi-lane roundabouts and a shared-use path will be added to the northside of the road.

During construction, Southbridge Road will be closed from fall 2024 to fall 2026 between Creamery Road and Lawrence Drive.

Additionally, the Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility in Wrightstown will be replaced during the project. It's set to close in the fall and is expected to reopen summer 2026.

Where can I learn more about the project?

WisDOT will host three public meetings to provide an overview of the project and construction timelines.

Virtual meeting: 5 p.m. March 12. Join online at: tinyurl.com/41-VPM7-OREG

In-person meeting: 5 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Hemlock Creek Elementary School located at 1900 Williams Grant Drive in De Pere.

In-person meeting: 5 to 7 p.m. March 14 at Fox Valley Technical College D.J. Bordini Center located at 5 N Systems Drive in Appleton.

