Input sought on $7 million in federal disaster money for commercial salmon fishermen

A spending plan for Oregon's $7 million in ocean commercial salmon fishery disaster funds is available for public review and comment.

The funding is intended to address poor performance of Oregon’s ocean commercial salmon fisheries for 2018, 2019, and 2020, including impacts on commercial fishermen, processors and the environment.

The plan was drafted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in coordination with fishing industry representatives, and was vetted through NOAA Fisheries and the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission.

The plan is posted on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website. The Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission has not yet announced an opening date for applications to receive funding.