Inmate escapes from Decatur work release facility

Apr. 25—The Alabama Department of Corrections is seeking the whereabouts of a man who escaped from North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur Wednesday evening, according to an ADOC statement.

Thomas LaShawn Davis, 49, was wearing jeans, a blue shirt and brown work boots when he escaped at around 7 p.m. from the facility at 1401 Alabama 20 W., ADOC said.

According to the minimum-security facility's website, it houses around 600 inmates who participate in work release programs in Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties.

Davis was sentenced in 1996 to life in prison for distribution of marijuana, court records show. He was classified as a habitual offender.

ADOC requests anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis to call them at 800-831-8825 or contact a local law enforcement agency.

